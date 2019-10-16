Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
No free lunch
From the Sept. 18 Jackson Hole News & Guide
This week in Jackson a committee of Wyoming legislators again proved there’s no such thing as a free lunch. And by accepting that lunch and then returning the favor, lawmakers did the process and public an obvious disservice.
After enjoying a private lunch Monday with a special interest group that opposes the manner in which affordable housing initiatives have advanced in Jackson, the lawmakers repaid that lunch by forwarding a draft bill that would gut our community’s affordable housing program.
No matter how you feel about housing, the closed manner in which this legislative committee conducted the public’s business should upset you. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on; what matters is that the committee operated in a manner that froze out the public and other points of view.
The Legislature has long exempted itself from most of Wyoming’s open meetings laws. Were it a town council, county commission or school board members lunching in such a fashion, they would likely have been in violation of state sunshine laws.
Worse yet, after generously giving time to a special interest while dining on their barbecue, the committee proved stingy when it came to the public’s turn to comment. Cutting off those lined up to comment, the committee said its room reservation was expiring.
Because this committee handles bills that can have a major effect on our community’s ability to solve its problems, residents were excited to talk with the Joint Interim Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee when they met here.
Locals wanted to discuss Jackson’s housing crunch. But they stood down after being told housing would not be on the agenda.
Housing was, however, on the menu at what the local hosts are calling, after the fact, a “public lunch and learn,” although there was no way for the public to know it was happening, much less feel invited.
Then, at the 11th hour, Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Goshen, announced that based on “testimony” heard at lunch the day before she wanted to bring back a bill to effectively prevent town and county governments from requiring developers to pay for or build affordable housing. The committee voted to revive the bill to consider at its next meeting in Cheyenne in November.
So without allowing a fair presentation of the many sides of this complex issue, the committee railroaded through a bill that could forever change the character of our valley.
Wyoming’s open meetings laws require elected officials to operate in the sunshine. These laws have benefitted the public for decades, and this committee’s shenanigans again prove why the Legislature should also be subject to open meetings laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.