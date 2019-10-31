Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Not back to normal
From the Oct. 6 Gillette News Record
This was a historic week for Powder River Basin coal.
Not only did we see what promises to finally be a resolution to an unprecedentedly bad Blackjewel LLC bankruptcy, we also saw final approval for Cloud Peak Energy's sale of its three PRB mines to Navajo Transitional Energy Co.
On the same day.
As hundreds of former Blackjewel coal miners and others were listening in on a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in West Virginia as a judge approved the sale of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines to Eagle Specialty Materials, another judge in Delaware was singing the final order to close Cloud Peak's sale of the Antelope, Cordero Rojo and Spring Creek mines to NTEC.
The mines together represent about 24% of the overall coal production of the basin in 2018.
For the first time in months, it seems the Powder River Basin is on its way to returning to normal.
Just what constitutes normal these days when it comes to thermal coal mining is difficult to pin down.
That's because "normal" now is less demand for Powder River Basin coal and the acceleration of power companies scaling back or closing their coal-fired generation.
"Normal" now is the same number of PRB mines that produced 446 million tons of coal 11 years ago are now competing for, at most, 300 million tons.
"Normal" now is the specter of a joint venture between Arch Coal and Peabody Energy that would merge the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder mines. Already the world's Nos. 1 and 2 producing mines, the making of one mega-mine could reveal efficiencies and economies of scale that allow the basin to be more competitive in a severely depressed market. It also could price the rest of the basin out of the market, including the new kids in the basin, ESM and NTEC.
"Normal" now is still waiting for the other shoe to drop and for that rendezvous with a local correction to reflect the decline in PRB production.
We're as relieved and pleased as anybody that a pair of companies stepped up to proclaim they not only want to keep these mines running for a long time, but that they want to be good neighbors and involved in Campbell County beyond just shipping coal and profits out of state.
We're also concerned the hell hundreds of our neighbors have been put through these past few months will be in vein if this summer of coal upheaval doesn't spark changes at the state level so we won't get caught with our shovels down yet again.
That these were the fourth and fifth major coal bankruptcies to hit the PRB in less than five years, and that the ground rules still allow outside companies to take our coal, make money then make tracks says "normal" for the Legislature has been to allow it to happen.
