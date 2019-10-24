Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Local control faces third assault
From the Sept. 25 Jackson Hole News & Guide
It's startling to consider that the Wyoming Legislature isn't even back in session, and another bill aimed at seizing local control from Jackson Hole elected officials is making its way to Cheyenne.
If this bill eventually becomes law, it will mark the third such encroachment in just two legislative sessions.
Like a zombie, House Bill 277 won't die.
The Legislature's Joint Interim Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee resurrected the bill last week during its meeting in Jackson. Lawmakers did not take time to tour Jackson Hole housing to see the substandard housing where workers live. What they did make time for was to decide again that they know what's best for Teton County's people.
At its core, HB 277 moves the power to decide these local matters from Jackson to Cheyenne.
The Legislature already grabbed local control twice before in 2019.
When Senate File 49 became law, it stripped the county of authority over private school zoning. Local electeds have no say over whether a school belongs in a particular neighborhood, or how large it is.
HB 196 also became law, restricting county authority over building lot sizes on rural family homesites.
Both new laws undercut our comprehensive plan, which the community worked long and hard to create as a way to establish shared goals for density, open space, efficient transportation and worker housing. State lawmakers overruling that work is an affront to our community values and public process. The state is also signing up Teton County taxpayers to shoulder the costs of providing infrastructure to serve unregulated rural subdivisions and unregulated private schools.
Now some lawmakers also want to take away local control of housing rules. HB 277 would eliminate local authority to require developers to pay a fee or build workforce housing for new projects that require year-round workers.
Will the good citizens of, say, Riverton, Sheridan or Torrington be the next to suffer this sort of legislative power grab? Every Wyoming municipality should take offense at this disregard for the sanctity of home rule. They could be next.
We elect our town and county representatives to handle these important decisions. If we don't like how they vote, we can tell them so at the post office or grocery store.
This provides far better representation of what our community truly wants and needs. And it naturally follows that these locally elected officials — who remain accountable to local voters — know our community's issues better than legislators from elsewhere in the state who presume to know what's best for us.
