Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Is our need to get somewhere quickly worth a child's life?
From the Oct. 6 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Someday, our impatience is going to get a child seriously hurt or killed.
When you consider the statistics, it's amazing (and only by the grace of God) that it hasn't happened already.
That's because Laramie County School District 1 transportation officials estimate that on an average day, five to 10 motorists choose to pass a school bus that has its stop arm activated and/or red lights flashing.
And it's not just happening here. According to data from an annual survey by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, of the 1,061 Wyoming bus drivers who documented and reported violations on Feb. 6 of this year, 54 people passed illegally in the morning, five in the middle of the day and 56 in the afternoon. That's at least 115 times a child's life could have been in danger – and that's just the cases that were reported that day.
This has to stop.
Thankfully, both the Wyoming Legislature and local law enforcement officials agree. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed Senate File 80, which allows video evidence of such violations to be used in court. By state statute, resulting fines can be up to $435.
The change, which went into effect July 1, also allows law enforcement officers to ticket the registered owner of a vehicle if the driver can't be clearly identified. The resulting $195 fine cannot be considered a moving violation for the purpose of suspending a driver's license, however. And it can be challenged if the vehicle's owner didn't give the driver permission to use the vehicle or if they transferred ownership to a new owner before the violation occurred.
The key now is for school officials statewide to take the time to forward video evidence from their school buses to local law enforcement, and for officers to take the time to issue the necessary tickets. We're pleased to say that seems to be happening already in Laramie County. LCSD1 Transportation Supervisor Drew Segal told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this past week that when his drivers call dispatch to report a stop-arm or red light violation, he pulls video from their bus and forwards it to the appropriate law enforcement agency, based on where the violation happened.
In September, the Cheyenne Police Department issued about 30 tickets, while the Laramie County Sheriff's Department issued four. CPD spokes- man Officer Kevin Malatesta said this is an increase in stop arm citations, though exact numbers weren't available.
That last fact is both encouraging and discouraging at the same time. Although it's great to see officials using the modified law to discourage motorists from passing school buses, our hope is those numbers will go down quickly.
Because, really, why are people feeling the need to pass a temporarily parked school bus in the first place? Are they late for work? Jonesing for that morning cup of coffee and trying to beat the drive-thru rush? Too sleepy to pay attention to what's happening in front of them? Frustrated that the bus driver is "taking too long" at a particular stop?
All of these are possible excuses, but none of them are valid (though we do encourage bus drivers to activate their stop arms and red lights only when needed).
It also could be a matter of lack of education. Which is why we've published two articles and a graphic in the past week to remind drivers when they're required to stop and when it's OK to pass. In case you missed them, here's a brief summary:
You should stop for a school bus with flashing red lights:
-- When you meet the bus from either direction on all roads, except divided highways; and
-- When you meet the bus from either direction on an undivided highway with a dotted line.
You may pass a school bus with flashing red lights:
-- When a physical barrier like a sidewalk separates your vehicle from the bus; and
-- When you meet the school bus from the opposite direction on a divided highway.
Take McCormick Junior High, for example. If you're traveling either direction on Western Hills Boulevard and a bus parked in the driveway in front of the school's main doors has its stop arm and/or red lights activated, you don't need to stop. On South Greeley Highway, though, drivers are required to stop for a parked bus in both directions, since the turn lane doesn't count as a physical barrier.
But we're hearing horror stories of anxious parents passing buses with their stop arms and/or red lights activated inside of these designated drop-off areas. What's to prevent a bus driver from signaling the "all clear" to a student to cross in front of the bus, only to have an impatient driver suddenly whip out from behind the bus and quickly try to pass?
Again, we're thankful no one has been hurt in this way in Laramie County (at least not that we're aware of). But that doesn't mean it can't happen – it just hasn't happened yet.
Hopefully, with some more education, an increase in enforcement and a few more deep breaths by those behind the wheel, it never will.
