Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Burned out on getting burned
From the Sept. 22 Gillette News Record
Whoever originally coined the proverb “better the devil you know than the devil you don’t” never worked for either Contura Energy Corp. or Blackjewel LLC.
After being burned repeatedly by both companies, the nearly 600 employees of their Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in the Powder River Basin, the news that two other potential operators are in the running to reopen the mines and put people back to work hasn’t been met with cheers and dancing in the streets.
Many of the former Blackjewel workers who haven’t drawn a paycheck since July 1 and are still owed back pay and other benefits held out of their paychecks are running on financial fumes at this point. And they’re more skittish than neighbors of the boy who cried “wolf.”
Who can blame them?
When it was announced this past week that Contura Energy — which had owned the mines, sold them to Blackjewel, then bid to buy them back in a bankruptcy sale — has two companies that want to take over the mines, the news was met with skepticism, sideways glances and even outright anger.
That’s because Contura has made it painfully clear it has no interest in these Wyoming mines, and even less interest in doing right by the hundreds of people who worked for them. After taking over Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr as the stalking horse bidder in Alpha Natural Resources’ bankruptcy in 2015, the company mined coal, pocketed money and piled up tens of millions of dollars in unpaid bills, taxes and fees.
Then Contura handed the mines — and its debt — over to Blackjewel in a sale that didn’t involve being paid for the assets. Instead, all Blackjewel had to do was assume Contura’s debt. The problem is, neither Blackjewel nor its CEO and President, Jeff Hoops Sr., had any more intention of paying its own debts, let alone Contura’s that it had agreed to as payment for the mines.
The result is Campbell County and the mine workers have been stuck with a successive pair of deadbeat companies that has them looking sideways at the newest players vying to operate the mines — Alabama-based FM Coal and Tom Clarke’s Aspen Coal & Energy LLC.
Instead of expressing joy at the prospect of having a fresh start with these mines, Campbell County commissioners are concerned Contura may stick the county and hundreds of workers with another Blackjewel situation.
That’s why employees are nearly out of hope for a positive ending to their story. Commissioner Mark Christensen even called Contura “the biggest dirtballs ever.”
They’re in I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it mode, and so are we.
While we hope both FM Coal and Clarke are sincere in their assertions that they want to be good employers and active neighbors in the community, it’s difficult to give any benefits of some considerable doubts.
We will, however, because the alternative is to assume the worst, and when people do that they have an uncanny way of making that happen.
In the meantime, we would invite both FM Coal and Clarke to come to Gillette (they have already met with commissioners) and have a town hall-style meet and greet with their potential employees. Be honest with them, don’t sugar-coat anything and be willing to stand in front of them and answer their tough questions.
Their anger and frustration is with Contura and Blackjewel, but unless addressed, either company will have difficulty getting some of those experienced, skilled coal miners to return and do what they do best. Their concern isn’t the devil they know all too well, it’s that the devil they don’t may bring more of the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.