Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Farmers Market should move downtown
From the Sept. 26 Green River Star
With the Farmers Market ending for another year, we think it's time for the Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency to consider moving the market back downtown.
The agency is tasked with revitalizing downtown Green River, which traditionally is the area along Flaming Gorge Way and Railroad Avenue. One of those means of revitalization is hosting events to bring people downtown, both to showcase the area itself and bring potential customers to downtown businesses. The market is a natural attraction for residents every Wednesday afternoon, bringing a few hundred people to its current location on Roosevelt Drive.
However, there are two locations downtown Green River offers that would be perfect for the market. The first location is the Clocktower Plaza. This park, located next to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is underutilized and offers tremendous potential.
Aside from being a beautiful space to host the market, it's highly visible and offers a performance space that could be used to enhance the market. Main Street could host a weekly musical performance taking place during the market, which could be done in a vein similar to Rock Springs Main Street's Brown Bag Concert Series.
The other location would be the parking area along Railroad Avenue. While not as visible, it does offer plenty of space for vendors and parking. While the area doesn't have a performance space built in, a weekly musician could perform at this location as well.
One advantage it has over the plaza is the fact that the U.P. Depot could be incorporated into the weekly market. Interest has developed with the building in recent years as the city has slowly mitigated asbestos and other problems with the depot. It's a long way from being finished, but using the market as a means of showcasing the depot could continue building interest in the property.
With locations available downtown, we think the market can improve and become more successful in the future.
