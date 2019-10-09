Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Governor's stern letter to UW trustees was needed
From the Sept. 22 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
To us, it reads like a letter of reprimand you’d get from a supervisor who’s unhappy with your performance. Or a note your teacher sent home to your parents about your bad behavior at school.
Some may read Gov. Mark Gordon’s Sept. 12 letter to fellow members of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees as much less stern than either of those examples. To others, it was much harsher. But no matter how you read it, it was wholly appropriate.
After all, the governor – as both the state’s top elected official and an ex-officio member of the UW board – has both the right and the responsibility to do what he can to help right the ship in Laramie. And make no mistake, the boat is listing, and it’s the job of the trustees to patch the holes in the hull that, unfortunately, they themselves inflicted.
That’s because for the third time in less than a decade, they’ve begun searching for a new president for the state’s only four-year public university. And the departure of the most recent one, Laurie Nichols, came without any explanation from the trustees, who opted not to renew her contract, despite the positive impact she was having and her seemingly wide-ranging popularity.
In his letter, Gov. Gordon notes this most recent situation, as well as the 2013 resignation of former President Bob Sternberg after just five months on the job. “Struggles among trustees, the administration, faculty, and other interested parties ... have reached a volume that can only degrade the confidence students, faculty, and the people of Wyoming have in (UW).” The consequences could include decreases in student enrollment, and continued turnover of faculty and staff, he notes.
The governor goes on to say he is “concerned that at this juncture in UW’s history, the university’s essential mission is not well articulated nor well appreciated.” He wants trustees to better define that mission and keep it in mind throughout the search process.
He adds that the board – himself included – must listen to the opinions offered by citizens, students, faculty and others.
And that’s really the crux of the matter. After all, this is a Board of Trustees that apparently feels it owes nothing to those it serves, and can do whatever it wants with no consequences. If its members thought otherwise, they would have offered some explanation for not renewing Ms. Nichols’ contract. (This newspaper and our sister paper in Laramie have joined with the Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile.com in filing a public records lawsuit to try to answer that question. Unfortunately, that legal battle could drag on longer than this selection process.)
So far, board members seem to be making a genuine effort to hold an open process. They have appointed a 16-member search committee, with half of its members consisting of current UW faculty and undergraduate students. That group held one listening session earlier this month, and two more are set for Tuesday in Laramie and Wednesday in Casper. These events are designed to solicit input on the qualities constituents want in a new president.
But given their track record, how can anyone trust the full board will take that input into consideration as they make their selection?
Again, we refer back to Gov. Gordon’s letter: “Albert Einstein is supposed to have said, ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.’ To me, that means no matter how tempting it may be to insert a familiar face into the top position, it is a notion which should be resisted in favor of conducting a comprehensive search to recruit a large and diverse pool of well-qualified applicants.”
The good news on that front is the trustees have tapped former UW President Dick McGinity to serve as a “search recruiter” to supplement the work of the professional search firm hired to recruit candidates for the job. In addition, the search committee includes former Gov. Matt Mead and former state Auditor Rita Meyer. All are well-respected former leaders, and we trust they’ll do the best job they can to find good candidates.
The search committee will forward a list of 12 names to the Board of Trustees for their consideration. But the trustees are free to add in candidates of their own, as long as they weren’t already rejected by the search committee.
The end of the process includes more opportunity for public input. Once the trustees settle on three finalists, they will be identified and brought to campus for public forums. More public input will be accepted by the board after those events end. Then, the board will conduct interviews in executive session and make their choice.
Gov. Gordon reminds trustees of the importance of openness in his letter: “I urge you to conduct a sterling, thoughtful, robust, inclusive, and transparent search process. One that will bolster support for the outcome and inspire enthusiasm for the direction this cherished institution will take under new leadership going forward.”
He concludes with this: “Anything worth doing is worth doing right. This is not the time for haste. It is the time to demonstrate vision and capacity.”
If you agree with the governor, as we do, we encourage you to reach out to members of the UW Board of Trustees via their email, trustees@uwyo.edu, or attend one of this week’s public forums.
For the good of the university – and the state as a whole – we sincerely hope they’re listening.
