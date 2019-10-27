Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow likely after midnight. Low near 5F. WSW winds shifting to E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.