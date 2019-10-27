Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Keep public lands public
From the Sept. 25 Buffalo Bulletin
There's a movement afoot in Western states that would make it easier to transfer federal lands, like those administered by U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, to state control. Proponents say such a transfer could mean big dollars for states. But it would also mean big expenses, and by a large measure, Wyoming voters oppose the potential transfers.
On Feb. 26, 2019, HB 99 establishing a Wyoming Public Lands Day was approved by state legislators and signed by Gov. Mark Gordon the following day. In signing the Wyoming Public Lands Day proclamation earlier this month, Gordon said these lands "are the shared birthright of every resident of Wyoming." Wyoming Public Lands Day will be celebrated annually, starting this year on Sept. 28.
The day affirms Wyoming people's commitment to keep public lands in public hands. Wyoming Public Lands Day is a public proclamation that Wyoming residents understand and appreciate the value of their public lands.
Nearly half of the state of Wyoming is composed of public land – that includes national parks, monuments, forests and grasslands, as well as BLM land and state land. And those public lands are where a great deal of Wyoming's vast and growing outdoor recreation industry takes place.
In 2018, the outdoor recreation industry generated $5.6 billion in consumer spending in the state. The industry also accounts for 50,000 jobs in the state and generates $1.6 billion in wages.
Outdoor recreation is a boon to Wyoming – and we've got public lands to thank for that.
There has been very little support for such a transfer among Wyoming voters, yet a handful of legislators continue to raise the issue. Wyoming legislators and the state's congressional delegation should listen to their constituents. This is not a change that would be beneficial to Wyoming.
Right now, the costs to manage Wyoming's great forests and BLM lands are spread out among hundreds of millions of taxpaying Americans. It is unconscionable to think that our small population could shoulder that financial burden. The BLM alone had a total budget of $98.6 million for fiscal 2014. The Forest Service had a budget of $44.1 million in fiscal 2014, including $8.5 million for wildland fire management. The state would be inheriting over $142 million in annual expenses. One devastating wildfire could shatter the state's budget.
If federal lands are transferred to state control, the acreage the state controls will increase by 25 million, leaving the state to manage over seven times as much property as it does now. According to former Sen. Alan Simpson, Wyoming does not have the financial resources to manage that much land.
According to Simpson, "if you get this stuff into state hands, it is not going to be available because the state would have the power to dispose of it, and when they get in a crunch – like all of them are – they are going to peddle it off and put it into the coffer, not thinking of what that does to the guys like you and me who know where this trail is into the fishing hole, hunting spot, or backpacking area ... forget it."
We agree. It's too much of a liability.
