Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Waiting on Liz
From the Aug. 29 Riverton Ranger
We're still more than four months away from the election year dawning on the calendar, but there is a bit of electoral injury growing day by day as U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney contemplates whether to run for the United States Senate.
One of Wyoming's two Senate seats is going to be open, because longtime Sen. Mike Enzi is retiring.
In many circles it is assumed that Cheney would run for Senate. She's had an easy time of it in her two runs for the U.S. House so far, and there's no doubt that the reverence with which her father is held by Wyoming voters would work in her favor.
Still, with other candidates already having announced their entry into the race -- including a heavyweight, in former U.S. Rep. and past Wyoming State Treasurer Cynthia Lummis -- there are questions as to why Cheney has not yet made her intentions known.
There could be several reasons for her delay, but the simplest is the best one: It's too early.
The election is in November 2020. This is August 2019. We live in the smallest state in the union, with the fewest voters. We take frequent pride in being less like the big states, less invested in the national political structure in which presidential election campaign for 2020 already has been going full steam ahead for this entire year. It's easy to remember when statewide political campaigns in Wyoming didn't get started until the election year itself had begun.
Memorably in our office, when our co-publisher at the time, the late Roy Peck, announced his bid for Wyoming governor in 1974, he did it over Easter weekend of the actual election year.
That's a long time ago, and candidates from 1974 no doubt would marvel at the changes in electioneering as 2020 approaches. Still, as Liz Cheney calculates her possible entry into the U.S. Senate race, Wyoming might take some relief in considering that her failure to make her announcement this summer, either way, is because she's a busy woman and that there's really no hurry yet.
