Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Safer, smarter adventure
From the Aug. 21 Jackson Hole News and Guide
At the peak of summer recreation season, let’s pause to recognize some realities.
Residents and visitors venture into the national parks, forests and other public lands on a daily basis to access our cherished natural resources. The good news is, nearly everyone can find a way to enjoy public lands, regardless of age, physical condition, skills or preparedness.
That’s where things get tricky. Dozens of calls for search and rescue this summer are a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong and what we can do better by learning from past incidents.
Personal responsibility is paramount to backcountry safety. Preparedness, group cohesion and sharing plans with others are critical steps for a safe trip.
Recent alpine rescues by Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers have resulted in positive outcomes, despite poor preparation or bad luck. One rescue was initiated by the use of Backcountry SOS, a free smartphone app designed to alert dispatchers to emergencies requiring assistance and to give rescuers precise GPS coordinates.
Hats off to the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation for developing and sharing this helpful new tool. If you don’t already have the app, download it today. It could help save a life when minutes matter, but only within cell range.
Three ATV accidents occurred in recent weeks, including two that had emergency responders worried that if the trend continues someone could be killed.
Rental operators say they give safety talks to customers before they venture out. Safety instructions haven’t been enough, so what can we do to protect people seeking adventure? The U.S. Forest Service and Teton County could become involved by requiring standardized training by rental operators for guests prior to hitting the gas. While not a law, wearing a properly rated helmet while operating any off-road vehicle is a no-brainer.
Thanks to taxpayers and philanthropy, local rescue missions are executed at no charge to those in need. But there is a cost: Volunteer rescuers leave jobs and families, and all rescuers risk their own safety while helping others.
It’s time to explore new mechanisms for funding rescues: How about a surcharge on activity-specific sales like ski lift tickets and ATV rentals, along with an optional round-up (to the next dollar) program for outdoor gear retailers?
