Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
If potholes are an emergency, what else will be?
From the Eagle, Sept. 1 Wyoming Tribune
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, is hardly “a date which will live in infamy.” But for those who pay attention to the machinations of city government in Cheyenne, it’s still important.
That’s because it’s the day potholes became an “emergency.”
On that day, Mayor Marian Orr sent a memo to the city’s Purchasing Division, stating her intent to bypass the normal bidding process and hire a private contractor to do street patching work before the winter weather returns. In the memo, she cited abnormal spring weather and a shortage of staff in the Street and Alley Division as the main reasons this “emergency procurement” is necessary.
But was it really? That’s the question being asked by some members of the Cheyenne City Council, as well as motorists who drive the city’s streets every day. After all, most of the many potholes that existed earlier this year were at least temporarily patched before visitors arrived last month for Frontier Days. Since city code only lets the mayor circumvent the normal spending procedures “in a sudden or emergency situation where immediate action is needed to prevent serious damage to health, welfare or public safety,” this seems like a stretch, to say the least.
So why the urgent need to spend $250,000 worth of fifth-penny sales tax money to do this work before Nov. 1? And this late in the summer construction season, how much repair work will that money actually buy?
The latter question remains unanswered, but Mrs. Orr says she’s just following the advice of her Engineering Department staff.
“Is it an emergency? It is if you’re one of the cars that loses a tire (from a pothole),” the mayor told the WTE earlier this week. “As far as sounding alarms throughout town, no, but it is important that we get some of this work done now because it will only exacerbate in the spring.”
OK, so let’s agree that it would be better to do more than just temporarily patch some streets before the snow flies. The key question is why didn’t someone see this situation coming earlier this summer and alert the mayor and council? Why wait until early August to sound the alarm and scramble to see what a quarter of a million dollars will get you?
That’s the question rightly being asked by Council President Rocky Case and others, and it’s one the mayor – so far, at least – hasn’t answered. Again, the city code says if the department director could have anticipated “obvious conditions” that would jeopardize public health and safety, or delayed taking action to address the issue in a timely manner, it can’t be considered an emergency.
Whether Mrs. Orr is covering for staff who were asleep at the wheel or truly, as she put it in the memo, “this unexpected situation could not have been foreseen” is up for debate. And it definitely deserves more of that to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
But we’re here now, so how can city leaders make the best of a less-than-ideal situation? For starters, the City Council needs to be involved in vetting and approving a contract, if one is to be signed to do this work. Yet it’s unclear whether that will happen.
First off, Mr. Case said he was told he couldn’t get copies of the quotes obtained by city staff so far. (Our reporter was told the same thing by the Purchasing Division.)
“I just can’t comprehend a world where an elected individual is denied copies of public documents,” he said. Neither can we, though we believe the key words in that statement are “public documents,” meaning all citizens should be able to see these estimates, not just the council president.
Second, city code says purchases that total more than $35,000 require council approval. Mr. Case said new City Attorney Michael O’Donnell told him the mayor’s emergency order doesn’t override that rule, so the council will have to approve whichever contract the Engineering Department ends up recommending. If that’s true (Mrs. Orr wasn’t certain, and referred us to Mr. O’Donnell, who told us he’s still researching the matter), Mr. Case is right to ask why the mayor didn’t just ask for a special council meeting to address the issue as quickly as possible.
As we said in this space yesterday, we believe it has a lot to do with the lack of communication and cooperation between Mrs. Orr and Mr. Case. If these two city leaders could agree to disagree amicably and keep the lines of communication open, we almost certainly wouldn’t be in this situation.
But back to those pesky potholes. Our third concern is that when our reporter called the Engineering Department to find out which streets constitute an “emergency” at this point, he was told he couldn’t get specific street names because a prioritized list is still being developed.
So let’s get this straight: The mayor triggers an emergency process to spend a quarter of a million dollars outside of the regular bidding process, late in the construction season, and the city engineers who told her this work was critical are still deciding which streets need to be done first? Either none of this work is that urgent, or it’s abundantly clear to the engineering staff that $250,000 isn’t going to go as far as they’d hoped.
Regardless of which is true, it’s time for residents to stand up and be heard.
It’s time to tell Mayor Orr that her “emergency” feels more like political posturing by someone who’s up for re-election next year after campaigning the first time mainly on a platform of fixing infrastructure.
It’s time to tell the council to step up and take control, since they’ve known about this situation for weeks and still don’t seem to know what authority they have. Plus, they need to insist on – or create, if one doesn’t exist already – an expedited bidding process to address concerns quickly.
And it’s clearly time for someone to start a petition drive to get the city manager form of government on next year’s ballot. If this situation proves anything, it’s that our elected city leaders continue to take their eyes off the road, to the detriment of all. It’s time to put a professional behind the wheel to avoid such bumps going forward.
Otherwise, the next pothole the city hits may be a real emergency.
