Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Investment in recreation
From the Sept. 8 Gillette News Record
A show of significant support last month by soccer and sports enthusiasts convinced the Gillette City Council that it was headed in the right direction when it proposed adding other recreational opportunities to the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
More than 150 people jammed into the council chambers to say that it was long past time for the city to embrace the soccer community as it did the softball community when it built ballfields at the facility off Boxelder Road. They were almost giddy with the promise of what it could mean.
You don’t need to have the Tetons in your backyard to understand that recreation means opportunity. And opportunity means money.
Taking advantage of opportunity means spending money, which is what the city of Gillette is proposing to do as it takes bids on a project to expand the sports complex by at least two multi-use turf fields whose primary purpose will be for soccer.
The project, if it is built in entirety, could cost about $6.6 million, depending on how the bids come in. Earlier estimates put two turf fields at $3.2 million, a third field at $1.5 million, a splash park and handicapped-inclusive playground at $1.4 million and an additional parking lot at $550,000.
That’s a lot of money coming at a time when coal mine bankruptcies and national angst over fossil fuels hang like a black cloud over this energy-producing community.
But if community leaders hadn’t invested in recreation in past decades, there would be no Cam-plex and no Pyrotechnics Guild International fireworks shows. There will be no National High School Finals Rodeo, no concerts, no theater, no indoor soccer tournaments or wrestling tournaments — none of the things that we equate with entertainment in Gillette.
If there had been no investment a decade ago, we wouldn’t have the Recreation Center as a showcase facility. More than any other, it represents a willingness to invest in ourselves.
If there hadn’t been a continual effort to invest in recreation, there would be no parks, no pools, no bike paths, no Centennial section, no Fishing Lake or Burlington Lake, no baseball fields or softball fields. There may not have been two high schools, since giving kids more chances to participate in activities was the purported reason for the split.
Recreation benefits us locally, and even better, it brings others here for it, too. It’s the whole theory behind sports tourism. Any parent who has had kids on traveling teams can tell you just how much is spent on it.
The good news about the proposed additions to the sports complex is that it may not take much more money than the city already has sitting aside. It put away $5.5 million years ago for an outdoor aquatic fun park that never materialized.
Whether it has been for our youth, our enjoyment or for economic development, Gillette and Campbell County have been on nearly a 50-year run of investing in recreation. Why stop now?
