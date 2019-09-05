Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Wheels of justice
From the Aug. 25 Gillette News Record
A local judge and commissioner approached a legislative committee earlier this month to argue for adding another judge at the District Court level in Campbell County.
District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan and Commission Chairman Rusty Bell couldn’t persuade the interim Judiciary Committee, but they did make their point: Based on previous measures, the three judges in the 6th Judicial District already are doing the workload of more than four judges. What’s left to be seen is whether the committee and the Legislature do anything about it.
Several on the committee argued that there really is no template in place to determine how and when another judge should be added to any district in Wyoming. They wondered whether that should be addressed before this district’s immediate needs were considered.
The overall situation should be addressed and soon.
Campbell County isn’t the only one affected. Deegan testified that, based on a previous workload assessment model, the three judges here have a weighted caseload of 4.16, meaning that they’re doing an amount of work suitable for 4.16 judges. It’s a 139% caseload per judge as they cover Campbell, Weston and Crook counties that comprise the 6th Judicial District.
The caseload for the 3rd Judicial District, which covers Sweetwater, Uinta and Lincoln counties, is even higher with a 4.28 caseload for the three judges.
At issue for the state is the expense to pay for an extra judge, a judicial assistant, a court reporter and a law clerk. As revenues decline, that puts even more stress on the budget.
But the reality is that judges can do nothing to reduce the number of cases coming their way. They can’t ask companies not to file suit and they can’t urge couples against filing for divorce. They can’t control the number of crimes by juveniles that end up on their desks.
A large consumer of their time are felony cases, whose numbers would be cut if laws were loosened or if law enforcement looked the other way — neither of which would make our community a better place.
Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, got it right when she likened it to the problems facing the public defender program in a few counties, including Campbell. The caseload of the public defenders became so overloaded this spring that the state public defender said those offices would no longer take on misdemeanor cases until the issue was resolved.
It still hasn’t been. But the Judiciary Committee is looking at removing the threat of jail time from several misdemeanor cases as a result. In other words, to deal with what essentially is a budget issue, the state is looking at less punishment for the same crimes rather than solving the real issue.
Commissioner Bell was optimistic after the meeting. They made their case and now it’s up to legislators to get the wheels moving.
Yet if the wheels of justice turn slowly, the legislative process can be even more indeterminable.
Before the Legislature meets again, we hope there has been some effort to put in place a way to ensure that those areas that need more people on the bench get it.
