Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
The least legislators can do to protect their constituents
From the Aug. 25 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
It’s almost literally the least they can do to help protect their constituents, yet it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to get it done.
In the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee recently spent some time talking about a way to help keep such atrocities from happening here. Don’t worry, they weren’t proposing anything radical. No restrictions on the sale of high-capacity weapons or “red flag” laws to let people petition a court to remove guns from someone’s home.
Instead, the discussion focused on whether Wyoming should start sharing mental health information that might disqualify someone from buying a firearm with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Federal law prevents someone from owning a gun if they’ve been involuntarily committed to a mental institution, or a court declared them a danger to themselves or others. Currently, the Cowboy State is one of 11 that lacks a process for requiring courts or law enforcement to share such information with NICS.
Yet the idea seems reasonable, doesn’t it? If someone is in treatment for severe depression or anxiety, or has been diagnosed with dementia, shouldn’t a gun dealer know that? What happens when a sale goes through, and the buyer uses that weapon to mow down 25 people at a downtown concert?
But although its seems like common sense to most of us, and has the support of members of the law enforcement and shooting sports community, it’s apparently not that simple for some current and former state lawmakers. After all, this is Wyoming, right? We pride ourselves on protecting an individual’s right to own as many guns as they want and carry them wherever they want. (Witness the ongoing court battle to reverse a University of Wyoming policy against openly carrying firearms on campus.)
So we shouldn’t have been surprised by some of the comments made during the discussion. Instead of extolling the benefits of the bill, committee co-Chairwoman Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said its main focus is to make sure the rights of gun owners can be reinstated if they’ve been prevented from buying one due to a court order based on mental health.
Another committee member, Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, refused to state how he felt about the proposal, instead saying his constituents know where he stands. Since he previously sponsored a “stand your ground” bill, there’s no doubt he opposes this effort. (In a bold move, he said he would voice his opinion at the next committee meeting Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.)
And former state Sen. Kit Jennings, R-Casper, flat out said the state shouldn’t share any information on potential firearm buyers with the federal government. Although he acknowledged that taking a gun away from someone who could be a threat to other people might be a good idea, he said it wouldn’t keep someone determined to commit suicide from following through.
The latter argument is illogical, of course, since studies have shown that suicidal people often kill themselves precisely because they have easy access to weapons. But even if you tried to set that aside and focus on those who might harm others, Mr. Jennings was hearing none of it. Instead, like some of his former colleagues still in the Legislature, he chose to emphasize the fact that depending on how the bill is written, anyone who has ever dealt with depression at any time in their life could be prevented from owning a gun.
Which brings us to our key concern: In a nation where gun violence has been on the rise for many years now, the default position of our leaders – both at the state and federal levels – continues to be to let everyone keep their guns, no matter what. Yet, at the national level, at least, the key talking point for Republican leaders lately has been linking mass shootings to mental illness.
Then these same elected officials turn around and express concern about the “slippery slope” of passing any kind of legislation aimed at addressing the gun violence issue for fear it will lead to ever-tighter restrictions. But given how difficult it is to get anything done in Congress, why should anyone be afraid of rash government action on guns?
Thankfully, the conversation isn’t over in Wyoming. The bill to share information with the national database is still alive. And we agree it needs work. Yes, there needs to be a clear way for people to prove to a judge that they have successfully completed the necessary treatment for mental illness so they can regain their Second Amendment right to own a gun. And there needs to be a clear definition of a “disqualifying mental health issue.”
We also know this bill isn’t going to suddenly prevent everyone from doing bad things with firearms. But it could force someone who wants to get their guns back into treatment.
Besides, it’s certainly better than doing nothing. We’ve already seen what kind of an impact that has.
