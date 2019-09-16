Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Pathways for the win
From the Aug. 28 Jackson Hole News & Guide
In 1986, there was no pathway south of Jackson along Highway 89/191 where Paul Merritt was struck by a car and killed while riding his bicycle. In 1999, there was no pathway near Jenny Lake where Gabriella Axelrad was hit and killed while cycling in Grand Teton National Park. In 2001, there was no pathway where Jeff Pool was run over near Moose.
Today, there are pathways that parallel each of those routes. In addition to giving people another way to explore this spectacular valley, the 65 miles of pathways have undoubtedly saved lives.
Pathways have evolved from an amenity to a critical part of the infrastructure of Jackson Hole. Each corridor ferries hundreds of people a day, at a minimum, to school, work or shopping.
The effort to bring those routes from idea to fruition has involved thousands of people’s time, money and votes, from specific purpose excise tax ballots to the floor of Congress.
Key players include those who have worked or volunteered for Friends of Pathways, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Looking back a quarter-century, it’s clear that those who had the vision and drive to create a world-class nonmotorized transportation system were on the right side of history, despite their many detractors who argued about the cost or the effect on wildlife.
It’s also time to admit that, while still controversial, the bollard experiment on Snow King Avenue is a rousing success, slowing drivers and giving peace of mind to adult and youth cyclists alike. Snow King should be the default cycling route across town, and officials should consider ripping out the confusing and dangerous strip of asphalt that lines the south side of Broadway.
Other organizations are doing their part to encourage youth and adults to take up cycling as a lifelong sport, getting them out of their cars and getting their hearts pumping, including Sprockids, Jackson Hole Youth Mountain Biking, START bikes.
There’s more to do: pathways to the new Munger Mountain Elementary School, Hoback Junction and safer passage across the valley’s ever-busier roads.
The valley and the world will be a better place when cars and bikes have separate, safe places to travel.
