Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
A salute to laborers
From the Sept. 1 Gillette News Record
Before we pull out the burgers and brauts and head to the grill, before we sit around the last campfire of the season, and before we bemoan the end of a three-day holiday that officially ends summer, do something more meaningful.
Salute all those who work at any job in this community and all those who would like to work.
Remember those 600 or so workers who abruptly lost their jobs two months ago through no fault of their own when Blackjewel went into bankruptcy. Some of those laborers had spent a good portion of their lives at the mines. They had developed friendships so close they were like families. They were loyal, they worked hard and in the end, they were treated shabbily.
Some wait patiently to be called back to work at Eagle Butte or Belle Ayr coal mines, others have moved on, having lost hope.
In other areas of the Powder River Basin, there was a glimmer of hope recently when the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. bought the Cloud Peak Energy mines. While there is much still to be learned of NTEC’s intent, so far it is a better fate than dealing with Blackjewel or Contura.
In town, some shops have closed their doors, not because of coal mines shutting down, but because of threats one couldn’t have predicted 10 years ago. It isn’t the big box stores that hurt them as much as it is technical giants like Amazon that have drastically changed people’s shopping habits.
And yet, at least three new stores have decided to expand into Gillette: Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight and Ulta Beauty will be filling the old Kmart building soon.
There are out-of-work miners who want jobs, and yet there are plenty of lower-paying jobs that businesses and entities have a hard time filling. That’s evident from the number of restaurants with help-wanted signs. It’s also evident from a news story this week in which Bell Nob Golf Course is investigating buying robotic mowers because of the difficulty in finding seasonal help.
Such is the state of labor in Campbell County. There are booms and busts within booms and busts.
Through it all, we know that it is the laborers here that have given Campbell County its grit. The community has been known for decades as a town that will get things done. Even now, as the world examines its commitment to fossil fuels, Campbell County and state officials are committing to do more to ensure that those energy sources have a place at the table by making them cleaner and meaner. If they’re successful, that will mean jobs that can be kept and jobs that can be created.
As we end Monday with a salute to the end of summer, we also should salute the workers — those who helped build Gillette, those who continue to work at it, and those who will do so in the future.
