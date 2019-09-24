Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Spraying and its limits
From the Sept. 5 Riverton Ranger
Years of concentrated spraying for mosquitoes in the "gridded" areas of Riverton and Lander has demonstrated the effectiveness of the practice in limiting West Nile virus exposure and infection.
It's not everybody's favorite thing, but in terms of controlling mosquitoes, spraying works well in areas where it can be done systematically in a concentrated area.
News in recent days that a concentration of virus-carrying mosquitoes in the Dubois area shows the lingering, and perhaps permanent, difficulty in controlling mosquitoes - and the virus - in more rural, sparsely populated areas.
Longtime Riverton residents well remember summers when mosquitoes were everywhere in town, and when slapping and scratching at bugs and bites was an accepted part of summer life.
It's much different now - provided you live within the central city limits. Most residents of residential Riverton rarely see more than a mosquito or two on summer night. Further from the center of town, however, mosquitoes become more prevalent. And in rural areas there hasn't been much change at all from the worse old days.
One Ranger reader told of a stop at the Split Rock historic site on the Sweetwater over Labor Day weekend, describing a veritable swarm of the tiny bloodsuckers that soon had the history-minded visitors scurrying back to their car.
The issue illustrates a larger challenge for science in the years ahead. Can there be an effective way of controlling mosquito-borne illnesses that doesn't involve killing as many of the bugs as possible?
This is bound to be a high-interest area of scientific research, because certain inefficiencies of mosquito control the old-fashioned way in non-urban areas will forever prove difficult to overcome.
Meanwhile, as climate change expands the range of disease-carrying insects into areas they never used to exist previously, the urgency for control will only increase.
Stay on it, scientists. There's probably a Nobel Prize in this for the person or people who make the breakthrough and can translated into it workable solution on a mass scale.
