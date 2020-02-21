Some contemplative conundrums need updating. Instead of asking, “If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound?” meditate on “Can we properly celebrate the Fourth of July without fireworks?”
Recent public debate has swirled about Fourth of July festivities. In addition to editorial board concerns about the city of Rock Springs spending $20,000 on fireworks in a time of tight budgets and dwindling revenue projections, we’re worried by the tone of criticism that followed the 7-1 vote.
Rock Springs Councilman Tim Savage was the lone nay vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. When reached for comment on Wednesday, his explanations were similar to objections raised by board members. Independently, we had questions about being fiscally responsible, considering veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, the precedent it sets for those inclined to host their own firework shows, and the explosive impact on local pets. Of course, anyone raising those questions will get pulled into a separate debate about patriotism and tradition.
We acknowledge fireworks have been part of July 4th celebrations since nearly the start of the nation. In 1776, John Adams, a Founding Father and future president, wrote that Independence Day should be marked “with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.” Starting on July 4, 1777, the nation began following his advice, and the practice continues to this day.
While it may be the part of the birthday celebration that shines brightest and loudest in our memories, we don’t think it’s the most important component. It’s more important, in our opinion, that we come together and think about what makes our country exceptional.
Gathering for a fireworks display has been a traditional way for many to show patriotism. It fans the flames of devotion to our country and reminds us how lucky we are to live in the U.S.A. Of course, in years when budget cuts or fire warnings prevented a government-sponsored show, we didn’t lose those things. We just had to access them in a different way.
Fireworks aren’t the only way we can show patriotism. The American spirit isn’t limited and shouldn’t only be evoked by the rockets’ red glare -- we have the choice to show our patriotism daily. Taking advantage of our country’s unique opportunities should push us to show our better selves.
Making a connection in our communities is just as important as attending a fireworks show. Potential interactions include volunteering our time for an organization, visiting senior citizens in their homes, helping build a new house, picking up trash in parks, giving change to homeless people, donating to school lunch programs, etc. If we’re showing pride in our neighborhood, we think that counts.
Patriotism should involve good deeds – after all, good deeds help keep this nation rolling. Being a helpful part of the human ecosystem in America is just as patriotic as it gets. The country is a better place when everyone steps up and does a good deed whether it’s for our environment or the whole society.
We challenge those who would label opposition to fireworks as unpatriotic. Making assumptions is ugly and unfair. Doing so disregards people’s passions and logic. Take the time to listen to others. People may not agree with their reasons, but their rationale shouldn’t be mischaracterized as hatred of our country. Freedom of speech is at the core of American rights, and we all should feel blessed to be in a place where different opinions and priorities can coexist peacefully.
Anybody who tries to get into an “I’m more patriotic than you” contest is missing the point. If they think they’re winning, it’s only because the best competitors have been laid to rest after sacrificing their lives far from home. Those who died for our freedoms left it to us to exercise these rights responsibly. Let’s start by listening and connecting more – and doing so without verbal fireworks.
