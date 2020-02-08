We can probably all give more of ourselves – our time, our money, our strength, or our wisdom. Some give until it hurts. From blood donors to generous fundraisers to road plowers to truth speakers, we’re thankful for those who are willing to do more to improve their community. To raise some profiles, recognize role models, and add some encouragement, we’re sharing some of our favorite examples from the past month.
— Good news: We are not alone. (And we’re not talking about aliens from another galaxy.) Lately there’s been an explosion of social media support groups. People of all ages and backgrounds have an opportunity to connect with each other regarding shared struggles and issues. If one is too shy to reach out in person, they can look up closed groups online and choose the right one for them.
Social media is also a good platform to find helpful individuals connect with those who need assistance such as shoveling snow and other winter chores. Two weeks ago, there was an internet fundraiser awareness for local lifelong resident, Norma Jean Peters. The fundraiser was ultimately a success by the first of February. According to one of the organizers, “the community really stepped up in very short notice!” As mentioned before, we are not alone.
— The weather and drivers on Interstate 80 may be unpredictable, which makes it harder to know when the roads will close or reopen, but it’s good news that we have hardworking people working to clean up the roads and keep things moving. Keep an eye out for the snowplows or troopers who keep an eye on things. If you give them the space and respect you need, you’ll get home sooner.
— Good news: Even though hazardous travel conditions delayed the recent high school blood drive, many took time from their busy schedules to show up and donate, saving over 770 lives.
The final tally came down to a difference of only 6 pints as those from Rock Springs gave 282 pints of blood and the Green River community contributed 276 pints. Whether the givers wore green or orange, they bled community spirit.
— Whether we recognize it or not, our community is still facing a homeless problem. Good news: The PEO Chapter BC recently made a special donation to the homeless. It is not our place to judge homeless individuals but it is our duty to help them. Contact local organizations and find out how you can help.
— Good news: Local students, along with other residents, are exercising their First Amendment rights. After all, quite a few of them will be our future lawmakers, politicians and educators. While students may have different views, it’s clear many believe they’re old enough to take advantage of the First Amendment.
The parents, teachers, administrators and other leaders around them should set good examples on how to practice it respectfully. Space should be provided to interact and even disagree. The timing, place and way in which we exercise our freedom of expression has a huge impact.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the Bill of Rights applies to young people. Since the future of America is in the hands of today’s students, wouldn’t it make sense to give them that constitutional right? The school district is watchful for actions or words that disrupt classes, but that still leaves plenty of room for them to speak and write, to establish clubs, or to participate in demonstrations and rallies.
But there is a catch. You are free to share your views, but the Constitution doesn’t protect you from the consequences of your actions. It limits what the government can do, but it doesn’t mean you might not upset a boss, principal, parent or, maybe most worrisome, Grandma. Forget what the law says about spreading obscenity or inciting violence – no constitutional scholar is going to be able to defend you from a righteously angered granny.
Don’t let fear of persecution or angry challengers silence you, but it’s not smart to speak without weighing your words and the price you’re willing to pay for them. Exercise your right but don’t be a bully; be classy and respectful. Keep your priorities in order and chances are, you will still get your point across.
The best way to defend these rights is to put them into practice. Write a letter to the editor, wave a flag, tell others why you’re for or
against a cause. We look forward to highlighting more good news that comes from the ideas and programs these discussions will inspire.
