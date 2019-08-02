The peak of summer draws people together. On the smaller scale, we welcome friends and family into our homes as they follow through on long-promised visits. Alternatively, striking out on mile-spanning road trips cause those sharing a cramped vehicle to move closer to each other physically and emotionally.
Looming larger are annual events like the fair or rodeos, which attract contestants, vendors and performers from around the country. They give us the chance to highlight what makes us special and to discover new artists and performers.
In these instances, we are bound together in fleeting moments. Whether they are neighbors or visitors who are just passing through, we give thanks for those who share the road and help us make good memories.
HOME TO 56 NATIONALITIES AND GROWING: Shortly after the commemoration of the treaty to end World War I — and the great cost it took to secure peace – Rock Springs celebrated International Day. Based on the 1910 census, the city became renowned for its diversity. Many cultures came together to create something new and unique in southwest Wyoming.
While the sign at Rock Springs city limits boasts that it is “Home of 56 nationalities,” the number is probably greater than that. Many nations exist today that weren’t around when the nickname was first bestowed, and people still keep moving here to chase the opportunities the land offers.
Turnout at International Day in Bunning Park was great, with many examples of ethnic food and music. We hope the event continues and organizers keep exploring new ways to showcase our ever-growing cultural heritage.
RODEO, RODEO, WHEREFORE ART THOU RODEO: Sweetwater County has hosted a lot of cowboy and cowgirls this season between the state high school rodeo competition, the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, the National High School Finals Rodeo and the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo. If you didn’t get enough bareback riding, barrel racing, target shooting, team roping, pole bending, goat tying or mutton bustin’, that’s probably your own fault.
People crossed borders and hemispheres to show off their talents. Sweetwater County also had a chance to show off. Spectators and contestants often praised the quality of our facilities. It’s nice to see the investment in the Sweetwater Events Complex be recognized. As it continues making upgrades, we hope it finds more way to expand options and features to attract a wider audience.
As hosting duties rotate, we’ll get a little bit of a break the next few years. Event staff and organizers deserve a vacation after their hard work, and we hope they’re well-rested by the time the rodeos return.
TAX TALK: We’re only one month into the 2019-20 fiscal year, but discussions focused on future budgets have already begun. This is understandable with the boom-and-bust cycle following its predictable turns. Many developments have shaken the market. The halt in production at the mines owned by Blackjewel LCC, proposals to close units at the Bridger Power Plant, and the decline of coal, natural gas and oil prices have all had an impact.
Money has to come from somewhere. Local governments are considering putting another 6th-cent special purpose tax before the voters. In the past, they’ve used it to spearhead projects that might not get funded any other way. The proceeds from past tax campaigns have upgraded our streets, strengthened our infrastructure, and created more space to expand services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
In addition to improving our quality of life, this signals those at the state and national level that we’re willing to invest in our own community. When we later lobby for additional resources, we can do so with the confidence that we didn’t wait for a government handout to start making improvements. This should earn us more consideration compared to communities that did not prove their commitment or worthiness with personal sacrifice.
The discussions are only getting started, and we invite the community to weigh in on what projects are put on the ballot. Voters will make the final call, of course, but those who get involved early will have greater influence on future goals and projects.
FOND FAREWELLS: The Editorial Board would also like to recognize the reporters who are moving on. Ann Jantz, Gregory R.C. Hasman and Miles Englehart deserve a hearty thanks and good tidings as they take on new roles beyond the Rocket-Miner newsroom.
Over the last few years, when the board would prepare our monthly good news editorial, their bylines frequently appeared among the stories we thought were worth revisiting. They’ve faced the challenges of literal and figurative floodwaters, stonewallers, limited parking, technical troubles and omnipresent deadlines to deliver the stories that make us laugh, cry, and think.
We’ve been blessed to read their observations and insights. Even as they head out in different directions, we look forward to the day when our paths overlap and when we can exchange stories once again. Happy trails to you all.
