Daylight saving time this weekend provides a good time to stop and reflect. Some are eager to spring ahead and take advantage of the shifted sunlight hours. Others will look back fondly on the past such as the last daylight adjustment when they were granted more sleep. Regardless of your outlook come Sunday morning, we hope that you agree with us that the past month presented us with plenty of good news and that more good things are coming.
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT
As the calendar moves closer to spring and residents emerge from winter hibernation, we’ve been pleased to see more life and activity in downtown Rock Springs.
The Second Saturday event premiered in February, drawing people to learn more about local businesses, their services, and the friendly people who run them. The first event coincided with Western Wyoming Community College’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off, which left participants a little warmer and little more informed about what the college is doing.
We recommend that people practice their golf game before Second Saturday returns on March 14, where there will be a Par Tee golf tournament with 19 holes setup around downtown. Other attractions include live music performances, food, a pop-up art show and sale and crochet.
We’re also happy to see the First National Security Bank Building renovation proceed. This past week the Rock Springs City Council officially accepted the $2.9 million grant from the Wyoming Business Council for the first phase of the project to stabilize and secure the building along with an owner and architect agreement. We’re hopeful the building becomes the centerpiece of downtown revitalization, drawing more storefronts, residents and visitors to the area. To make one suggestion as work continues, we hope the city finds a way to save the Chinese massacre mural that was added to the building by local artist Rose Klein. The work is a testament to the spirit of the people who helped establish this community, and we’d hate to lose the inspiration and creativity it adds to the neighborhood.
SIXTH CENT TAX WORK ADVANCES
After more than one editorial raising questions about the projects and progress of the proposed sixth cent tax, we want to praise local leaders for checking important items off the to-do list. After setting a cap of putting no more than $80 million worth of initiatives on the ballot in November, the Sweetwater County Commission released its recommended allocations. While the list still needs to be approved by two-thirds of the governments in Sweetwater County before going before voters, it’s good for the entities and community to know what they have to work with.
Changes have already resulted, such as the Rock Springs City Council dropping its sponsorship of a $13 million multiuse sports fieldhouse and the commissioners adding about $360,000 back to Rock Springs’ portion of the tax collection. We expect more adjustments to follow, especially as groups determine the ballot text and layout. Deciding what projects are bundled together or presented separately will have a great impact.
Meanwhile, tax proponents need to continue the important work of educating the public and motivating voters. It’s good that they’ve started to make their case, and they shouldn’t stop now. We’ve seen initiatives fail in the past when boosters didn’t mobilize. Those who participate in the election have the final say, and those who don’t promote their projects shouldn’t count on hoisting golden groundbreaking shovels anytime soon.
CORONAVIRUS PREPARATIONS
Wyoming has yet to report any cases of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped health and emergency management officials from making plans. The editorial board applauds their proactive steps to spread information and be prepared for contingencies they hope never materialize.
The consistent message has been not to panic. Instead, turn to simple, common-sense steps that should be followed every flu season:
— Avoid close contact with sick people.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
— Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For those wanting to do more to promote healthy living and habits, remember Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2020 Health & Wellness Fair returns from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the hospital’s main lobby and cafe. The free event offers information on hospital services, health assessments, presentations from community providers, and blender bike smoothies and other healthy treats in addition to drawings, giveaways and grand prizes.
CONTINUING PROGRESS
For those wanting an in-depth look at the highlights of the past year, the rollout of the 2019 Progress Edition has begun. The education and recreation section kicks off the series, which will continue in every Saturday edition in March. The Rocket Miner staff and its partners have worked hard to showcase the best of what southwest Wyoming and its residents have to offer.
Keep an eye out for our upcoming special sections on community and organizations, government and health, and business and industry.
