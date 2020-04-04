Once a month, the Rocket Miner Editorial Board turns its attention to uplifting, outstanding, or inspiration news from the past month. Depending on recent events and the outlook of the board members, the brainstorming session may have difficulty staying on topic. This week, while meeting virtually, we reflected on the difficulty and importance of the task.
We think it’s vital to honor local heroes, encourage good behavior and decisions and point to the positive developments that can be lost in the day-to-day flurry of events. This is even more important when coronavirus updates can be grim and the lockdown timeline remains unknown.
It’s key that we retain our connections within the community, even when we’re keeping physical distance. We’re blessed that technology can still keep us talking, singing and laughing. We endorse the five-minute challenge issued by Jim Wamsley, the Rock Springs fire chief and deputy incident commander of the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center. In addition to calling the need to stop the spread of the virus “the task of our generation,” he encouraged people to spend at least five minutes a day checking in with friends, family and neighbors to lift their spirits and make sure they’re coping.
Then there are those who are keeping people fed. The Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen and Sweetwater County school districts may have modified their methods, but they’re still fulfilling their missions to make sure families don’t go hungry. Volunteers continue to donate, collect and distribute food at multiple locations throughout the county.
Educators are also getting more of the credit they deserve – in and out of the classrooms Local school districts have worked hard to make sure students could stay connected with teachers and their lessons. We also give credit to the parents and other family members who are stepping up at home to keep pupils on track and engaged. They probably have a better appreciation for the teaching staff, and we expect that admiration to grow as school closures continue to be extended. We hope the retention bonus passed by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board is the first of many steps taken to express thanks for the hard work they do.
We’re also pleased that people are looking for ways to brighten the community, sometimes literally. We’ve noticed an upswing in window decorations and lights meant to cheer up those on the inside and the outside. Some of us have assisted with the teddy bear hunts, where people put stuffed animals in windows for people walking through the neighborhood – while maintaining a healthy distance – to spot. Others have hosted similarly themed scavenger hunts or are sharing recipes or crafts to keep people entertained. It’s inspiring to see people use their talents and creativity to make life better. Random acts of kindness, which don’t have to monetary, can make a person’s day.
We also recognize the extra work businesses have putting in, whether they’re open, limited or closed. We wish to encourage those who lost hours or jobs and those who are still working on the front lines. Both deserve respect and support. Thank them for their sacrifices and tell them to hang in there whenever you can.
Look for ways to help your favorite local businesses. Empty seats in restaurants, for instance, aren’t helping owners pay the crew or keep up with the bills, but if you buy a gift card now and save it as part of a celebration when the craziness is over, it will mean a lot to them. Small businesses — the backbone of our economy — need our support more than ever. They are counting on us to make curbside, carry-out and delivery orders. If we don’t support them now, they won’t be around to treat us like family. Together, we can save the mom-and-pop shops.
To conclude, we turn to advice from the World Health Organization, which offers suggestions for maintaining mental health during times of crisis.
“Minimize watching, reading or listening to news about COVID-19 that causes you to feel anxious or distressed; seek information only from trusted sources and mainly so that you can take practical steps to prepare your plans and protect yourself and loved ones. Seek information updates at specific times during the day, once or twice. The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried. Get the facts; not rumors and misinformation. Gather information at regular intervals from the WHO website and local health authority platforms in order to help you distinguish facts from rumors. Facts can help to minimize fears,” the WHO recommended.
Don’t lose hope. Know that we’ll get through this. Stay safe out there as you continue to keep an eye out for good news.
