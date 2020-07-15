A lot of questions remain unanswered as the start of the 2020-21 school year approaches. Officials in Sweetwater County schools and Western Wyoming Community College are preparing plans that will no doubt go through multiple revisions before the first student arrives. Even when doors open, changes will be frequent. Flexibility and innovation are attributes that are always valued, and they will be even more important this year.
While we await the presentation and execution of the reopening plans, we have a few educated guesses. Extra lessons are going to be imparted this year beyond what is printed on the syllabus, and we predict they will be among the most impactful teachable moments.
YOU MUST DO MORE WITH LESS: Budget cuts and unfunded mandates mean limited resources will be stretched. The premise isn’t new, but we expect the extent to reach a new degree and have a visible impact on staff, programs and ultimately the students.
To make up the gap, we know teachers will reach into their own pockets. It’s something most have been doing their whole career, and with the needs being so important, we don’t expect them to stop now. Classroom supply lists will include more cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, but instructors will often cover the shortfall themselves. Parents and the community should look for ways to help and show support. We probably won’t be able to eliminate the extra load, but lightening it will help.
PERSONAL INTERACTION IS VALUABLE: This is a lesson we learned last semester, but it will return for semesters to come. It will probably take years to come to grips with what was lost last school year, and worries remain about what we could still lose.
We know students, teachers, and parents prefer in-person instruction. We also know it comes with an increased risk for the foreseeable future. As we calculate risks and costs, it will be illuminating to see what steps are taken to continue in-person classes, clubs, athletics and other activities.
It is telling to see what people are willing to risk or give up. Will old facilities be reopened to allow people to spread out more? Will games be played without fans and parents sacrifice cheering from the stands to make sure their kids can still take the floor or field? Where will we err on the side of caution and where will we press our luck?
YOUR CHOICES IMPACT OTHERS: There’s no such thing as a risk-free life. Even under new safety guidelines, dangers will be present – some old, like accidents or familiar bugs, and some new, like the coronavirus. When it comes to the steps needed to mitigate the risks, cooperation will make a difference.
Students and their families may soon face consequences if they fail to take simple, common-sense steps like washing hands, maintaining their distance and wearing mask correctly. We recognize that’s asking a lot of students, but considering the extra risks involved, we don’t think it’s too much.
Different standards may be applied at home, but there needs to be consistency in the classroom. Children have a part to play in limiting the spread and keeping their schools coronavirus-free. If they can’t do that, they may lose the in-person instruction, programs and people they love.
SOMETIMES HARD WORK IS FOR NAUGHT: It’s a painful lesson to invest a lot in something and see it fail. For all the plans made at the local, state and federal level, COVID-19 might have something else in mind. That’s why school officials are planning for in-personal instruction, online-only education, and hybrid models in between.
We hope to see our preparations be successful and rewarding, but everyone should understand that our preferred plans may have to be abandoned. Adults should work to help children better manage expectations and disappointments. Like risk, disappointment is unescapable. Being better equipped to pick themselves back up and start again will have positive benefits long after COVID-19 is conquered.
TEACHERS AND OTHER SCHOOL STAFF REALLY, REALLY LOVE THEIR STUDENTS: Teaching is never an easy job, even in the most conducive, best-case scenarios. Working in a school in this era of uncertainty and mixed messages requires more bravery and commitment than ever before.
Those who are returning to the classroom deserve credit for the class and character that they’re demonstrating. They deserve more respect from both students and parents. They’re not doing it because of the pay or the perks. They’re doing it because they care for our children and they will do what they can to see them succeed. They may not wear capes, stethoscopes, badges or fire gear, but they’re certainly heroes. We hope we can better honor them as such.
Students may not be quizzed on these topics when the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) returns, but we expect these lessons to be part of the pandemic curriculum. As classes resume and educators wrestle with the risks, it’s important that the community act supportive. Learning is limited to the classroom, as we were reminded this past year, and we all can do more to better instruct and prepare the next generation. Class is already in session, so let’s get to work.
