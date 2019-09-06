Children composing letters to Santa know you must prioritize. A wish list with 37 items may lead to a heap of presents, but not necessarily the items you want the most. It’s better to keep the total short, and possibly limited to only one or two requests, in order to unwrap your most desired gifts.
Of course, government leaders proposing sixth cent tax projects have to do more than please a jolly old elf. They need to win the support of skeptical voters who must agree to keep paying long after the newness has worn off.
After two rounds of meetings, the list offered by Sweetwater County entities has ballooned to $228 million, and that doesn’t include any projects added by the Sweetwater County Commission. If all the current proposals go on the ballot and get passed, it would take 12.77 years to collect that amount, according to Rock Springs Councilman David Halter.
Sweetwater County commissioners will decide which projects, if any, are sent on to the voters. They balked at such a hefty and lengthy price tag, suggesting a maximum total ranging from about $80 million to $100 million. If they want to make the final cut, representatives from cities, towns, and other groups were strongly encouraged to return with leaner lists.
The groups will reconvene on Sept. 10. That doesn’t leave a lot of time for editing, but we have suggestions for leaders to narrow their attention and their proposals.
1. Remember the difference between what you want and what you need. Most kids don’t get excited about underwear and socks, but parents know those presents get put to immediate and frequent use. Consider the practicality of the projects. This is a great opportunity to secure the money for road, sewer and other infrastructure upgrades. With the economic downturn and the Wyoming Legislature returning less money to communities than in the past, now is the time to cover the basics.
2. Be wary of white elephant gifts. These are defined as items that are useless or troublesome, especially ones that are expensive to maintain. Considering the one-time nature of the tax, we must look ahead to make sure the projects don’t require significant increases in maintenance and staffing costs. Without foresight, we could be left with expensive investments that lack the funding and people to keep them running.
3. Spread the joy. Make sure all the communities get a seat at the table. Places like Bairoil, Superior, Reliance, Granger and Wamsutter have limited populations and resources, and cannot undertake some of their big-ticket projects without the support of the whole county. Their requests are a fraction of what some of the bigger players are seeking, so be generous and help them dream bigger.
4. Take care with the packing and wrapping. Special attention needs to be paid to the way the ballot items are arranged. Selfish tendencies can be curbed if options are organized to generate the most good for the most people. In the last sixth cent tax vote, all of the paired projects passed, such as the infrastructure upgrades, but the Green River Police Department renovation that was left by itself was defeated. Voters shouldn’t have to decide between checking all or nothing, but drafters should be thoughtful and group similar proposals together.
5. Put multiple names on the same tag. Some requests overlap, and we should consider a slightly larger model instead of two smaller projects. Since Rock Springs and Green River are both looking at wastewater projects, see if the projects can be combined. That could stretch the dollars.
6. Save money in case you don’t get what you want. Putting projects on the ballot won’t guarantee their passage. A good road plan sets out a desired course, but it also includes backup routes in case there are detours. We rarely see government agencies earmarking money for specific projects or replacements they know are coming. Better planning would make smoother transitions and reduce the number of times they have to reach deep into undesignated reserves.
7. Plead your case. Project proponents need to take their arguments to the commission and the public. They shouldn’t assume their reasoning is solid or their rationale is accepted. They need to start educating voters today so they’re convinced well before Nov. 5.
Leaders are hoping that Christmas comes early, but the only way that will happen is if everyone is on the same page. While we directed most of our advice at those trimming the lists, we have some words for those whose votes will make the final determination.
Residents should offer feedback on their own priorities and how much of a tax burden they’re willing to bear. They can do so by calling their representatives, emailing, writing letters or attending meetings, such as the Rock Springs City Council workshop at 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Sharing and respecting opinions is vital to electoral success.
When people speak up, it’s best for leaders to listen early, or else they’ll be disappointed when the ballots are counted. Santa Claus may provide coal to those who are naughty, but poor listeners will end up with nothing on Election Day.
