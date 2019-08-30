Sacrifices leave a mark, though they may be difficult to see. Subtle clues linger when people give of themselves – their time, money, and passion. Lately we’ve noticed examples in the form of those who put themselves in danger to protect others, historic buildings saved, glasses refilled with a smile, and the names of patriots inscribed on a wall. Today we offer our thanks to those who respond when called, who invest in the community, who work to lift spirits, and who sacrificed everything.
FAST RESPONSE: The limited damage caused by the Tannerite Fire is a testament to the speed and skill of the responders who mobilized quickly. Conditions could have gotten really bad, really fast, but they didn’t thanks to those fast-acting firefighters.
The crews were led by the volunteers of Sublette County Unified Fire, who were the first on scene and the last to leave. Thanks to the firefighters, many acres and structures were spared. The next time families return to the cabins that have housed multiple generations, we hope they recognize their protectors, especially the volunteers who leave their jobs or families at a moment’s notice to rush toward flames. Without them, some would have only been left with memories and ash.
DOWNTOWN INVESTMENT: New partnerships are creating more opportunities in downtown Rock Springs. The City Council is applying for a $3 million grant to bring new life and business into the First Security Bank Building. The short-term goal is to secure and stabilize the building with a longer view toward opening shops, offices or restaurants in the historic landmark.
Project discussions featured multiple predictions that the building could serve as a downtown centerpiece or cornerstone. Development can run into a chicken-and-egg problem, where owners are reluctant to build or move in without dependable foot traffic to support their businesses, and residents aren’t likely to visit an area without attractive shops to draw them there. If funded, this project may provide the linchpin to revitalize the area.
Of course, you don’t need millions to make a difference. Volunteers from Dominion Energy directed a $2,500 Energizing Our Communities grant toward fixing up the Union Pacific caboose stationed in the small park next to the Rock Springs Coal sign. Peeling paint was scraped away, a new security fence was welded into place, and deteriorating steps were replaced.
Should another grant go through, the city may be able to offer the caboose as a unique bed and breakfast. Imagine the attention such a rental would have received when the restored train engines passed through town over the summer. In the meantime, work continues, and soon the caboose will look like it’s ready to return to the rails.
EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY: We’ve had some opportunities to test our taste buds. This past weekend featured ARTini and the Food Truck Fair in Rock Springs.
The first celebrated the culinary, musical and visual arts. Proceeds from the fundraiser went to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, to help it promote more business and beautify buildings; and Sweetwater Concert Association, which hosts multiple performances every year. In their own ways, the groups work to keep the arts alive in the community.
The second offered scrumptious samplings to quiet rumbly stomachs. Over the course of two days, people could try Rut’s BBQ, Taco Time, Nuerotic Dogs, the Hungry Buddha Food Truck, the Food Dude, the Native Sun, Mean Maggi’s, and the Chill Out Ice Cream Truck. We’re not sure if anyone visited every truck, but we expect the leftovers were plentiful and delicious.
THE WALL: The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial stopped at the Western Wyoming Community College campus. Veterans volunteered to assemble the panels that record the names of the 58,220 men and women who died in the Vietnam War.
The wall was accessible 24 hours a day, so people were free to interact with it as they wished. Some came with family, pointing out names to younger generations. Some made a solemn, solitary journey, to be alone with the wall and their memories. All the visitors we saw were reverential and respectful.
It’s great that these replicas of the monument travel the country. Not everyone can make the roughly 4,000-mile round trip to see the original in Washington, D.C. This brings the human cost of war into focus. Even when the sacrifice is offered willingly, American lives should not be spent lightly. It was clear by the emotions and tears on display at the Sunday morning memorial service that the cost is still felt to this day.
This tribute warns that freedom isn’t free, and it inspires because so many realize this fact and choose to serve anyway.
Sacrifices don’t always leave a physical trace. Taking a little extra time, offering assistance when energy is ebbing, sharing sadness when a heart is already heavy – these offerings may not be as tangible as the ones we’ve already listed, but they’re no less valuable.
Acts of kindness, directed for the benefit of individuals or the community, turn a place to live into a place we call home. May we all do more to make others feel welcome and free.
