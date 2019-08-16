The resumption of classes in Sweetwater County requires a change in routines. It’s not just the students who have to alter their ways. Students can’t sleep in as much, parents have to make sure their kids are ready for classes and extracurricular activities, and commuters need to take alternative routes or deal with more teenage drivers. In this season of learning and relearning lessons, we’d like to share our expectations for school staff, administrators, parents, the public and the pupils themselves.
SERVING ON THE FRONT LINE
Those who work in the schools should remember whether their title is instructor, coach, counselor, lunchroom worker, bus driver, nurse, secretary, paraprofessional, principal or custodian, you are all teachers. Your lessons may come from textbooks or the hard knocks of life, but you should be looking for openings to share what you know.
Be considerate of your words and your actions. Youth are very perceptive, even if you don’t think they’re listening. They are sensitive to contradictions and want to know If people are sincere.
Individuals have to be approached differently. Extra efforts will be required to connect with some students. You won’t get to see the blossoms of every seed you plant, and you may not hear enough thank yous, but take comfort in the fact that civilization couldn’t continue without you cultivating our future leaders, innovators and artists.
FOCUS ON WHAT MATTERS
School and college administrators should keep their priorities straight. Take time to reflect on the fact that the No. 1 mission is students. Everything else flows from them. Don’t get so caught up in budget numbers and day-to-day management that something else gets the most consideration.
Search for ways to better equip and educate students and staff. Take cues from successful programs and add them to local efforts. Of course, when making changes it’s important to be transparent. Take time to explain what you are doing and the reasons why you adopted an approach. Increased understanding can help a community mobilize to achieve the same goals.
High expectations must be met. We need improved grades, increased graduation rates and more alumni who are prepared to succeed in life. If we can’t do this, we labor in vain; but if that benchmark is reached, the positive impact to the community will grow exponentially.
RAISING THE NEXT GENERATION
Parents carry many responsibilities – too many to fully list here – and their attitude and outlook will have far-reaching influence. Give your children positive examples to follow. You can tell them, “Do what I say,” but they’re more likely to mirror what you do. Help them establish a strong foundation and they can build their lives with confidence.
Use teamwork to maximize your efforts. Let teachers know you will support them and help them maintain standards. Students should know they must make their performance meet expectations, and not the other way around. Those who fail to learn that lesson early will face a harder fall.
Don’t try to make kids something they’re not. Give them the freedom to make their own choices and mistakes. As they grow older, they should know you’re there to guide them, but you won’t be holding their hand every step of the way. Give them room to chart their own path and become more self-reliant. Hold them accountable for their actions, but also make it clear you’ll still love them and help them pick up the pieces when life doesn’t turn out the way they expected.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
Slow down is our general advice for the community. Drivers should be vigilant with all the young pedestrians and learner permits on the road. Cops are watching for speedsters, and they don’t care whether you’re a teenager or a septuagenarian. The fine is based on the odometer, not the birth certificate.
Slow down before erupting on a part-time employee who is trying to balance school and work. Remember the difficulties you faced when you were younger with scarce experience and time management skills. Be more generous when working with students and their families.
Slow down to share in the good times. Show up to show support at booster events like the Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event, which continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sweetwater Events Complex, and the Tiger Town Bash on Sept. 5 in downtown Rock Springs. Pride is something that is multiplied, not divided, when shared by multiple people.
TIME TO SHINE
We left students for last because they’re the ones responsible for the final lap in the relay. They should be well supported by schools and families and the community, but they are the ones who must learn the material, complete the assignments and pass the tests to graduate.
Education is a key that opens doors. The more you learn, the more options you will have. Those who forgo schooling for short-term gains will be limited later in life – in both their imagination and their prospects. Those who emphasize self-improvement will be rewarded by their investment.
Listen to the experience and wisdom of others, because you’ve already heard the most important lessons you need to succeed. Make friends. Clean up your own messes. Say “please” and “thank you.” Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Treat others the way you’d like to be treated.
Those timeless adages should be followed more often. If we practice them more starting Monday, we’ll make life better for ourselves and the people around us, and that’s a lesson worth repeating.
