The mess began, funnily or sadly enough, over efforts to clean up the Bitter Creek. Questions over the city’s request for proposals (RFP) process additionally revealed more details about how Rock Springs government operates, personal concerns about transparency and trust, and factional rifts.
Tension began to show back in July, but the origins stretch over multiple years, elections and administrations. As we see it, the issue centers around the unavoidable fact that the appearance or allegation of a conflict of interest can be equally damaging as an actual, concrete conflict of interest. Even if no wrongdoing has taken place, rumors cast long shadows. Left unaddressed, they can poison reputations and relationships.
The RFP selection process must be improved, as should the conduct of council members. A new plan is coming together, which is good, because the current conditions leave Rock Springs leadership caught in a burning tar pit, with much restoration work to be done. Simple procedural changes could patch some holes. Tattered personal bonds will require more.
The elephant in the room, as one councilman put it, is that Mayor Tim Kaumo is the president of JFC Engineering Surveyors, which submitted a $520,000 proposal for professional services. City staff, who answer to him, are also the ones who form the committees that make recommendations on RFPs. The City Council is free to question the committee’s choice and reject its selections, which it did in July.
What happened next, wasn’t pretty. A lone elephant, after all, is not all that is required for circus. You also need acrobats, clowns and showmen for that, and we’ve seen plenty of that in the subsequent council meetings.
Had the matter been treated professionally and directly, new protocols would already be in place and we wouldn’t still be talking about it. It would have been better to jump ahead to a workshop or a brainstorming session, such as the one hosted Thursday, to pound out the best practices and get back to work. Instead, we first had to sit through a three-ring show, with allegations thrown in every direction, arguments over emails and Facebook posts, and speeches that mixed personal attacks with calls for council conciliation. It’s a shame popcorn, peanut and pay-per-view sales couldn’t be set up in advance, because then we would have some extra money to offset the wasted time.
The proposal that came out of Thursday’s meeting is similar to what the editorial board had considered. We think it is best to employ an independent committee, without any city staff involved with the scoring, when any member of the council has a potential conflict of interest with RFPS. This shouldn’t be seen as “the JFC rule” but a common-sense guideline that we hope to applied in Rock Springs in the future and even in other legislative bodies, such as the Sweetwater County Commission, statehouse, and Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The appearance of influence is hard to counter, even when there’s nothing but hot air. In the hopefully outgoing system, the city was always going to be open to this line of attack, because even if everyone was acting above reproach, you couldn’t be 100% sure some was being subconsciously influenced. The new proposals should protect the city’s reputation and bank account.
Additionally, Mayor Kaumo suggested another effective solution when he proposed that JFC withdraw its bids. Those in leadership willing to take this extra step to prove beyond a doubt that they want to put the people first, and themselves second, should be praised. Such a move would be a testament to those willing to make the sacrifice.
The tenor of Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t the low point in the debate, but it needs to be raised. We hope the optimism and cooperation that came out of Thursday’s meeting of the minds continues. The City Council needs to get past the in-fighting, because if members can’t do that, they should resign and join the circus so they can do so professionally.
At the end of public comments at the Aug. 18 council meeting, Fred Von Ahrens spoke. The squabbling had gone on long enough for him to catch to the meeting, become disgusted, and then drive to City Hall to register his disappointment.
“Rock Springs is better than this,” he said.
Now is the time for our leaders to prove it.
