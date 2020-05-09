In a time of ongoing adjustment required by the coronavirus and its consequences, it’s important to find a few dependable things. Many buttresses that we thought were solid and steadfast have proven more rickety or unreliable.
A hefty portion of the tensions that continue to complicate our reactions in the pandemic are caused by uncertainty regarding our finances, our health, our support networks, our community and our families. We’re frightened by what we’ve lost and what we could still lose. The unease caused by the unknown eats away at our nerves and patience.
Long trips are made longer when a restless passenger keeps asking “How much longer?” Such expeditions are even more draining when even the driver can’t give an adequate answer. Despite the lack of mileposts or wayfaring signs, we press forward in search of the similarly lauded and despised “new normal.”
But going on this journey doesn’t require us to leave everything behind. There are still plenty of heartwarming, inspiring stories that help brighten our perspective and lighten the load we carry. Good news can and should always be sought after, especially in times like these.
GREAT JOB STUDENTS! As the 2019-2020 school year comes to an end no one anticipated back in August, there’s plenty to get excited about. While many traditional trappings have been postponed or canceled, parents, teachers and administrators have come up with some neat ways to recognize students.
We all know what an important milestone graduation represents, and we’re glad that the virtual plans were developed to highlight seniors’ achievements.
In the runup to the big ceremonies, there have been some simple but no less important festivities. On Tuesday, the staff at Rock Springs High School hosted a rolling parade where awards, balloons, signs and more were delivered to students. The caravan went from house to house, porch to porch, senior to senior, to recognize the high achievers and role models.
On Wednesday and Thursday, students, their families, and other supporters gathered for drive-in awards ceremonies, where teams and clubs got their chance to commemorate the school year’s highlights, milestones and awards. Seniors got to take individual turns on a stage while their biographies were read and the audience showed their appreciation through applause and car horns. The senior recognitions are scheduled to continue with other groups such as boys soccer, band and choir.
Then there’s Cruising the Drag, which revved things up as it does every Friday, this time with a focus on Class of 2020 graduates. We’ve also been thankful for the support of law enforcement’ whose traffic control has helped the event run smoother.
As we get ready to watch the online commencement ceremonies, be looking for ways to support our graduates. The world will be even stranger than any of us envisioned, and all of our students deserve extra backing.
And any talk of academic achievements should also give thanks to those who helped them along the way. Cheers to the teachers, librarians, tech support, counselors, paraprofessionals, substitutes, lunchroom and clean staff, bus drivers, administrators, nurses, tutors, secretaries, coaches, aides, trainers, principals, team moms and dads, and others who all played a part. Good job team.
It’s hard to say who is anticipating summer vacation more – the students or their parents – but there’s no denying there’s a lot to celebrate this month.
LOOKING FORWARD TO REOPENINGS: Local, county, state and federal officials are all taking steps in the hopes of reopening our communities. To do so safely, we’re warned that it may be slow. Additionally, if people aren’t careful and cases spike, we may see a return to restrictions, including some that are stricter than anything we’ve seen before.
As one of the handful of states that never had required stay-at-home orders, we’re being watched closely to see if our voluntary measures are effective. Since additional waves of the virus are expected until widespread immunity is achieved, don’t doubt that our behavior now won’t influence steps that are taken in future outbreaks. Being a good neighbor now will gain us more options in the future.
It has been noted that things won’t be like there were before the pandemic, as keeping a safe distance, wearing facial coverings and limiting crowds remains important as new infections and deaths continue at unfortunate levels. In additions to variances and guidelines required by the state, some places are introducing new expectations, such as direction signs in store aisles, or reduced seating in popular establishments.
The public is encouraged to abide by these expectations. It demonstrates respect between neighbors. It also shows a level of class, and we’d liken it to choosing to change one’s wardrobe instead of arguing about the “No shirt, no shoes, no service” sign. It makes life easier on everyone, especially those serving on the front line of stores who deal with a higher risk of exposure on a daily basis.
STILL SALUTING OUR HEROES: Similar to what happened after 9-11, we’ve been reminded what true heroism looks like. They may not have flashy, special-effects filled blockbusters made about them, but they’re willing to show up to work day after day to get the job done.
This is more than what any of them signed up for. Extra burdens are carried by those who respond to emergencies, treat the sick, stock the shelves, clean the buildings, and staff the front desk. Despite this, they labor on for the good of others, and that’s why we wish to show our appreciation … from a safe distance away.
COVID-19 has taken things away, but that should inspire us to find new things to replace them or help us pass the time until they can be restored. To increase your optimism and outlook, focus more on what you have and not on what you’ve lost.
Many of us have a newfound or rediscovered appreciation for friends, family, and the special people who help us get through the day. We’re less likely to take some freedoms for granted, and some mundane developments are cause for greater celebration. Isn’t it thrilling to see rolls of toilet paper back on the shelves?
We remain rich in tales of achievement and success and hope. As we transition into another phase, keep looking for stories to spark shared smiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.