It’s time to vote, so please do your duty as an American.
While we’re not sure if we’ll know all the winners on Nov. 3, we hope people go to bed with the pride the comes in doing your part and continuing a proud American tradition. Generations have struggled, protested, overcome bias and bigotry, fought and died for this right. Don’t let it go to waste.
While we’ve lived through multiple “most-important-election-in-a-generation” declarations in a row, we think the 2020 election is a good contender for the title. Don’t miss your chance to participate in history. If you can’t be convinced to vote in an election with the current candidates and stakes, we question if you ever will.
It’s easy to fall into a pattern of complaining and being part of the solution, but elections provide opportunities for voices to be heard. High rollers and lobbyists are granted more access and privilege, but when it comes time for the ballots to be counted, our vote has as much weight as the deep-pocked elite. Many a politician has learned the hard lesson of the consequences of ignoring the masses, and many don’t get the chance to do it again, but only if voters are vigilant.
One of the expectations of responsible citizenship is informed voting. It’s a vital part of service and being a good neighbor. We encourage people to educate themselves before filling out the ballot. Review interviews, articles, debates and other coverage, such as the Rocket Miner’s election guide. Put thought into each race.
The American right to vote is so important, extra consideration is provided to voters. Employers are required to give you at least one hour off to vote on Tuesday. Even those in isolation or quarantine are allowed temporary permission to leave their premises to vote. According to Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County public health officer, these people are sent a letter detailing the practice along with their isolation and quarantine orders. They are instructed to call their polling precincts ahead of time for instructions, in addition to common-sense expectations like wearing masks and not traveling with those who aren’t in the same household.
Before going out, double-check your voting place. Maps, addresses and other important election details are available at www.sweet.wy.us/departments/county_clerk. Wear a mask for your protection and those around you. Obey the rules that are in place, and give thanks for the long-established distancing rule that keeps candidates from politicking to close to the polling entrance.
If you’ve already cast your absentee ballot, we recommend calling the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3732 to ensure it was received. If you’re not registered to vote, be thankful you live in Wyoming where you can register at the poll. Bring the proper documents, and you can vote on Tuesday. If you haven’t voted yet, be sure to do so next week.
When the ballot counts begin to be tallied, try not to fret if more time is needed before declaring a winner/ We don’t want to disenfranchise those Americans who voted by mail, like the ranchers who don’t stop for breaks, high-risk individuals limiting outside excursions, workers stuck on the swing shifts, or those who serve oversees. We prefer accuracy over speed as it eliminates a lot of monkey business; they’ll make plenty of time for that later.
When all the tallies and challenges are exhausted, we still have to live and work with each other. Remember, elections have consequences, and winners and losers both have expectations that should be met. We’re taught from a young age to be gracious in victory and defeat. The importance of that doesn’t end with childhood. While those elected to go sit behind the wheel have great influence, we know cross-country trips go better when the driver and navigator know how to work together, find compromises, and hold each other accountable.
American democracy depends on public participation, or else the systems we hold dear fall apart. Your vote has the power to start, continue, or end political dynasties. It should not be treated lightly; wield it with honor and consideration. Thank you.
