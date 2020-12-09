The calendar cannot restrict the wintry waves of Wyoming weather. Dec. 21 may mark the first day of a new season along with the shortest day of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere, but winter is already making moves. While colder weather and more snow are expected, so are inspiring things that bring us warmth and hope. Mother Nature may put up a battle, and she doesn’t always play fair, but here are some role models you can follow to fend off the blues and chills.
MASKS ON, HATS OFF
We wish to express our ongoing thanks to officials safeguarding our health and the public who work with them. As compliance with safety guidelines has been wishy washy, simpler steps are not enough. More sacrifice is being required because earlier contributions were not enough. A small fire can be stamped out, but once it begins to rage, more is required than a single shoe.
At the top of our list of people we respect and admire is Dr. Jean Stachon. As the Sweetwater County public health officer, she had led the way in educating the public and identifying the steps needed to lower local coronavirus figures. She stands tall along with Dr. Alexia Harrist, other members of our public health agencies, medical care centers, school nurses, and other people who find themselves unexpected serving on the front lines of a pandemic.
We also wish to highlight those who have publicly announced their support of the county health orders. Leaders like Mayors Pete Rust and Tim Kaumo and Police Chiefs Tom Jarvie and Dwane Pacheco have added their pull and authority to safety efforts. Gov. Mark Gordon did much to improve Wyoming’s outlook with the statewide mask requirement. We hope it is widely embraced so it doesn’t have to last too long.
Acknowledgement is also due to those like Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle. While they have expressed questions about the enforcement of the mask mandate, they have encouraged people to behave responsibly and do whatever they can to protect themselves, their families, and their community.
Then there are those with smaller profiles who are no less courageous and commendable. Many people are quietly and diligently putting on masks, washing hands, limiting or sacrificing trips, and keeping to themselves when they get sick. Those who make these simple, daily contributions are adding to the wall of protection that this community needs. We hope to see it further fortified by increased public cooperation, improved patient treatment, and eventually a widely dispersed vaccination.
We all have a part to play in our local defense. The choices we make today have greater weight than usual, but it is remarkable that so many people have risen to the challenge and are acting with care and compassion for their neighbors.
The more we work together -- at a safe distance -- the sooner we can gather together to celebrate the end of this chilling season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.