It’s 80 days until the primary election on Aug. 18, 2020. Do you know where your candidate stands? Do you know how to get an absentee ballot? Do you know your polling station?
Voting during a pandemic comes with extra complications. There have been plenty of developments that have kept people from focusing on issues and the names on the hats in the ring. As we go forward, we expect distractions to continue, so now is the best time to begin devoting our attention to the topics.
Local governments are already feeling a financial crunch, and the state faces an estimated $1.5 billion loss in revenue through June 2022. Volatile energy markets left our lookout pessimistic, and that was before the COVID-19 sucker punch. Now consumer confidence and spending remain depressed, and they’ll probably remain that way until more concrete treatment timelines take shape.
To deal with these and other challenges that are coming will require skilled problem solvers. Those who run should have their heads examined – by the voters.
This is not the time for dilettantes, dabblers or one-issue dalliers. Instead we want passionate people who have already invested their time in the community. We’re more interested in reviewing their track record than their words, though we will do both. We want people who can draw upon their background of serving on committees, writing grants, and volunteering. We’re looking for those with experience making hard decisions. Don’t apply if you can’t show that you can keep promises and deliver results. Without a glowing resume, we can’t afford to take a risk.
Good candidates should be explaining what they want to do and how they intend to do it. If they can’t offer plans or strategies, they shouldn’t get our attention. They must outline their priorities, especially when it comes to budgeting. Across-the-board cuts aren’t impressive. Anyone can propose that. It takes more skill and understanding to produce a fair budget. A department that spends more on projects will have an easier time making cuts than a department that spends more to offer services. It takes time to develop nuance. When detailed comprehension is absent, avoidable missteps become more common, and they’ll be even more painfully felt in the tight years to come.
In addition to wanting more from our candidates, we expect more from those who host the elections. They need to explain new practices and make participation easy. Changes always lead to some confusion. Extra work will reduce the amount and mitigate what remains.
Consolidating polling places and new cleaning and distancing guidelines are expected to produce longer lines. Patience will be required of voters, poll volunteers and local officials.
When it comes time to cast the ballot, we want the public to enjoy a variety of options. While we’re pleased to learn about plans for curbside voting in special cases, we know absentee ballots are a better fit for some concerned residents. People shouldn’t have to choose between their health and participating in democracy. They should be able to cast their vote and keep their peace of mind. The best approach is to give them choices and let them determine the course of action that best suits them.
Finally, the public must step up its game when election time arrives. Big decisions will be made by the people we pick. Despite the extra hoops voting will entail, we should aim for record voter turnout and participation.
Many foreigners envy the American model and aspire to enjoy our freedoms and rights. At the same time, we’ve encountered envious foreign nationals who are appalled by the lackadaisical attitude the electorate displays. What’s the value of a winning lotto ticket if you don’t cash it in?
Our high standards don’t stop at getting to the polls. We expect much of them when they fill out their ballots. Because the stakes are high, voters should make choices on more than name or party recognition.
Time should be spent reviewing candidate stances and accomplishments. To get their boxes checked, politicians should have earned every vote. It should be based on concrete evidence and not assumptions.
We’re facing years of complex and convoluted times. Choosing the politicians who will lead us forward will heavily influence how things turn out. The consequences of our vote will have extra weight this year. Be careful who you wish for, because you just might get ‘em.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.