A turning point has arrived in America’s battle with the coronavirus; one that gives us a chance to make sacrifices to better protect our neighbors. Our actions and attitudes in the coming days and weeks will impact the spread of the virus and ultimately the body count.
To better protect the most vulnerable members of our community, we need to calmly and purposely change our behaviors and put the good of others first. Simple acts like washing hands, practicing social distancing and staying home if sick will all limit the reach of the virus. By choosing to disrupt our routines now, we can avoid greater disturbances and loss of life.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced the coronavirus outbreak had grown to a pandemic – a designation it hadn’t used since 2009 when the H1N1 swine flu killed more than 18,000 people worldwide in more than 214 countries and territories. This week, more dominoes began to fall, including the suspension of the NBA season and the president limiting flights from Europe. On the same day, state health officials announced the first case reported in Wyoming.
More ground-shaking announcements followed, including high-profile infections and the postponement or cancellation of major events like March Madness and golf, hockey and baseball seasons. Debate continues when it comes to extending spring vacations at schools or switching to online education along with limiting the exposure of the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Supermarket struggles have become more commonplace as people swarm to stock up on supplies.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the increasing speed and severity of outbreak developments. The nature of viruses is to grow exponentially, and it’s difficult for humans to keep pace. The infection took more time to reach our shores compared to other nations, but now that it has a foothold, we have an idea of what to expect, and it isn’t pretty. Today is the day to raise standards when it comes to our personal conduct and those of our leaders.
We’re no longer asking if cornoavirus will change our daily lives. The big questions have become “To what degree will this impact things?” and “For how long?” The good news is that we have the power to take steps that reduce our own exposure and the risk we pose to those around us.
Health officials stress that people should be practicing the same common-sense steps we know are effective every flu season: wash your hands with hot water and soap for at least 20 seconds, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, stay home when you are sick, avoid close contact with those who are sick, and clean and disinfect homes and items regularly.
Some preventative measures lose their effectiveness if delayed, such as canceling events. Past infection trends show if the public quickly moves to reduce their contact with others, the spread of disease occurs more slowly and touches fewer people. However, if one waits too long to take these steps, it’s like waiting to pull out the extinguisher until the stove fire spreads to the rest of the kitchen – it’s much less productive.
While residents take personal steps, our leaders at all levels of government and business need to be more proactive. More work should be done to provide widespread testing, increase resources for hospitals and health workers, and ensure households have the needed support to self-quarantine if necessary. Bosses should make it easier for employees to work from home or take time off without penalty or loss of benefits. More protection, like gloves and cleaning supplies, should be given to front-line workers. As a society, we should make sure students maintain access to education or that the elderly have enough food and toilet paper.
A crisis like this reveals existing gaps in coverage when it comes to health care, work compensation and benefits, insurance, supply lines, child and elder care, access to technology, and social support. While all of these topics should receive extra attention as part of our response to coronavirus, the last one is extra important, because the more personal preparations are self-centered, the more people are going to die.
COVID-19 is just as contagious as the flu, and it kills a higher percentage of the people who contract it. Even with a low projected mortality rate, the results will be devastating if it is allowed to spread. We need to be more community minded and be willing to forgo a few more events, leave a few more items on store shelves, share our supplies, and make more donations to local nonprofits that reinforce social safety nets.
This is a time for directed, informed action. Double-check your sources of updates or advice. Apply scrutiny to news outlets, as you always should, to make sure you’re getting the details and context you need.
Keep your cool while digging into the details. Don’t succumb to the fear that leaves you paralyzed. We can be prepared without panicking – we can be vigilant of predators without being worried we’ll become prey. We can choose to act rationally and proportionally even when others do not.
However, staying calm doesn’t mean being complacent. Knowledge must be paired with action. If a fire alarm or tornado siren goes off, the onus is on those within earshot to mobilize. In the same case, we need to expect more of our leaders and the people we see in the mirror.
It shouldn’t be about what we can do for ourselves. It should be about what we can do for others – especially those who are most susceptible to the virus – because it’s simply a matter of life and death.
