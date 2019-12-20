The end of 2019 is in sight, but there’s still a lot to do before we can trade out our calendars. Even as schools give students a break and businesses switch to limited holiday hours, it seems like we have more to do with less time to get things done.
Few are bragging that their pre-visitor cleaning is completed, all the items on the holiday menu are prepared, decorations are in place, shopping and wrapping are all done, and their finances are neatly in order and under budget. Maybe those who do have it together are being quiet and kindly not rubbing it in, but we believe most have a few glaring items that are still unchecked on their to-do lists.
All the running around to be ready to relax can leave you drained and disoriented. This past weekend we saw mannequins waving at us from storefronts, and while we think it had to do with the annual Living Window Displays, we’re not 100% sure.
So in recognition of the work it takes to reach literal and metaphorical finish lines, in the editorial board’s last submission of the year, we decided to share our best advice to successfully close out 2019 and start 2020 on a strong note.
-- Enjoy the outdoors: Wyoming contains natural beauty that is second to none. Don’t let the cold scare you. Consult the forecast, make sure your vehicle is gassed up and well stocked, leave a copy of your plan with others, and make the most of our native inheritance.
Even if you only have time to step outside or pause while running errands, take a deep breath and soak it in. Feeling the crispness of the air, hearing the steady song of the wind, or watching snowflakes tumble through the air are treats few enjoy on a regular basis.
Don’t forget to dress appropriately. Even if you’re heading someplace warm and the car heater is exceptional, be prepared. You’d hate for a ditch detour to be twice as bad if you must change a tire while kneeling in the snow in shorts.
Also recognize when it’s best to observe Wyoming’s beauty through your windows and stay home. Doing this will leave you with higher spirits and keep cops and other first responders bored.
-- Know when to leave things be: While we generally encourage honest debate and an open and respectful exchange of ideas, this isn’t the Christmas you’ll finally change the minds of bullheaded relatives.
We’re living in a very polarized country where political parties and their followers seem far apart. We need to do more to find common ground and compromise, but adding a full-throated defense of your views to an already high-pressure family gathering is a recipe for heartburn and hurt feelings. Let it go.
If you can’t keep it in, direct your passion into a call or letter to your local representatives. We expect them to be similarly entrenched in their ways, but it’s better to shout at politicians instead of shouting about them to your relatives. Get it out of your system and Christmas dinner and the people you share it with will be more enjoyable.
-- Cultivate an attitude of ongoing charitableness: A lot of people make resolutions to get in better shape. We respect those who work out their muscles, including their hearts.
This is the time of year when there are extra visitors at Deer Trail Assisted Living and the Sage View Care Center. Normally December sees increased donations at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. Instead of being one-time contributions, we hope these are the origins of new habits.
The needs of the hungry, homeless and unhealthy don’t disappear on Jan. 1. They continue year-round. Our efforts to meet them should be similarly scheduled. We should all be watchful for opportunities to serve and be of help to our fellow man. Some are right under our noses.
Check up your neighbors and friends, especially those who are alone, lost loved ones this year or are experiencing other hard times. Make a call, send a letter or drop by for a visit. Considering inviting them to join in your festivities. For you it might mean pulling out an extra chair and washing another place. For them it might be the world. We can’t think of a better gift.
-- Count your blessings: Set aside time for thoughtful reflection. For all the craziness we’ve seen this year and continued chaos we expect in the next, we believe there’s a lot to be thankful for.
It’s easy to get caught up in the superficial trappings of Christmas and New Year’s, but don’t lose sight of the important stuff. Focus on the friends and family in your life. They’re more important than the most expensive presents or generous gift cards.
They are the things that really matter, and they’re the reasons why we still have hope for the future. We hope you’re similarly optimistic about tackling what is to come – not that we think it will be easy, but because the people in our lives will make it better. Here’s to a happy new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.