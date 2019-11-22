“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the state of Wyoming; that I have not knowingly violated any law related to my election or appointment, or caused it to be done by others; and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.”
These are the words Wyoming senators and representatives and all judicial, state and county officers are asked to recite before assuming the duties of their respective offices. These 61 words comprise a straightforward pledge to obey the law and be faithful to the people they serve.
It’s shorter than the 162-word oath it replaced, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth less. People find value in brevity. When you’re direct and to the point, you do more than save time – you improve communication and trust. We wish more people acted with that in mind.
Straight talk remains a highly valued commodity due to its rarity. The demand for it has always been high, and its scarcity makes us appreciate it more. While it was never omnipresent, it seems like it is employed less in government. It’s increasingly common for local, state, national and global leaders to hide their thoughts and intentions behind a smokescreen of nonsense or silent blockade. Their approaches may use varying numbers of syllables, but the shared intent is to obscure the truth.
When listening to officials field questions, be wary of the ones who answer with off-topic, unrelated information. At best, they’re confused and need to be put back on track. At worst, they’re trying to confuse you and derail your train of thought.
Then there are those who can’t stick to a single excuse. Complaints that they were misquoted can turn into acknowledgements of what they did say — quickly followed by arguments that they were misunderstood or didn’t mean it. Excuses evolve as they “correct” their testimony. If they float explanation after explanation, scuttling old justifications to try something new, you must ask how much they value the truth.
Some multiply their words. Why use three words when you can use 33,000? Both mean “I don’t know,” but some go on hoping the audience stops paying attention. Others use no words, refusing to answer to anyone, even to say “no comment.” Practitioners of these extremes assume they can outwait the attention span of their audience and avoid consequences. They’re not always wrong.
If leaders aren’t regularly engaging with the public, we question their motives. We’re not saying they never have good reasons for their actions. However, to fill the vacuum left by a lack of participation or clarity, speculation is all that is left. Obvious questions arise, such as:
— If they cannot be transparent with this, what else are they hiding?
— If they weren’t truthful in the past, why should we trust them in the future?
— If they won’t answer the newspaper’s questions, who else are they ignoring?
— If they treat one group of people differently, where else are they playing favorites?
— If they won’t be accountable to public watchdogs, will they be accountable to anyone?
In cases where public scrutiny isn’t enough to dissuade leaders from self-serving decisions, violations and violators should be called out. Correction should come fairly but quickly, because constituents and the community always pay a higher price than the perpetrator who damages the public trust.
Those who serve in the spotlight should understand they’re being studied closely and are expected to live up to higher standards. Perfection is unobtainable, but we still want leaders who set the bar high. Olympic medalists don’t set records by never falling short but by learning from mistakes and making improvements. Character is revealed by personal failures. Those celebrating atop the awards podium know their gold-medal skills were earned a sliver at a time when they pulled themselves out of the dirt and aimed high once again. That’s what makes them champions.
The Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel song “Mrs. Robinson” includes the lament, “Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.” We are always searching for heroes to act as our examples. We want those who are frank and forthright, upfront and upright. And if we can’t find them in the present, there are only two directions to look.
It’s tempting to seek solace in the past. Sharp edges are softened by rosy glasses and the distance of time, and no new effort is required when we revel in comforting memories. However, we can never truly revisit the paradise the past evokes. To find tangible solutions, we must look ahead to build up the next generation of oath-keepers.
Accountability should be treated as a cornerstone. Politicians won’t be responsive unless they fear or respect the power of watchful voters. Openness and honesty should be encouraged, especially when missteps are made. Otherwise, we won’t know if they’re learning and improving.
Jolting Joe has left and gone away. In his place, it’s time for someone else to rise and meet the people’s hopeful gaze. Hey, hey, hey. Hey, hey, hey.
