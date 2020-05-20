We’re caught up in strange and quickly moving times. Disruptions have become legion as we find old systems and procedures cannot cope with currently unprecedented strain. Nevertheless, despite previous missteps or missed connections, an opportunity remains for a greatly beneficial collaborations, but it will require the public and the government to cooperate together.
Windows like these don’t come by very often. What we do now – and what we don’t do –will have long-lasting consequences. Reaching a decision that benefits the most people will take careful listening and compromise – and we’re running out of time.
The good news is that while many factors are beyond our reach during a pandemic, we can control the clock when it comes to the comment period for the resource management plan (RMP) for the Rock Springs Office of the Bureau of Land Management.
BLM officials have indicated they want to proceed with business as usual when it comes to the plan that will guide the future management of local lands and how they’ll be used. Usually once the plan is released, the public has 90 days to comment. After that the public input is added into the mix, which already includes government and commercial interests, and the final result will dictate options regarding 3.6 million acres of public land for a generation.
However, distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus means
there probably wouldn’t be the usual open houses or public meetings on the topic. To make up the difference, elsewhere in the nation, the BLM has turned to virtual meetings to solicit opinions. While it’s commendable that adaptations have been made on the fly, monumental decisions like this deserve more than a quick fix.
A delay right now is 100% necessary. Leaving the timeline unchanged would limit the chance for the people to voice their opinions. Without giving people ample time to contribute, we’re afraid their outlook won’t be given ample weight or consideration.
When it comes to a public debate, you can’t be heard if you aren’t given a seat at the main table. Video conferencing can work as a short-term stop-gap, but screen-to-screen communication is not advanced enough to properly attract audiences and convey information to the degree demanded by this RMP. Considering how long the last version has been in effect, rushing the final stage in the latest draft is irresponsible.
We’ve been waiting on a new RMP for a long time. After more than a dozen years and multiple delays, we don’t think it’s unreasonable to add a few more months if that’s what it takes to get people involved. No one is better equipped than the public when it comes to conveying their desires on balancing recreation and industrialization.
It should also be noted that if the government is responsive enough to grant additional time, the public should take advantage of it. It’s impolite to delay departure to accommodate people who ask for more time but still never show. No matter what options are ultimately offered, we strongly encourage workers, hunters, four-wheelers, hikers, developers, off-roaders, bird watchers, ranchers, nature lovers, explorers, and others to share their perspectives. Part of the burden is on us to make sure the decision makers are given adequate feedback to make fair and informed plans.
It’s gut wrenching to watch decisions being made regarding public lands without honest public consideration. That’s how families lose hunting grounds that were shared by multiple generations or a worksite ends up in the middle of a treasured vista or a multi-use designation opens the door for an option that dominates every other possibility.
We’re hopeful that the BLM will tap the breaks so others can climb aboard so we can reach an agreement that’s beneficial for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.