Today is a great time to give thanks for the people who are defending the public health in our community. We wish to encourage and lift up you hardworking Americans. These self-sacrificing role models are leading the way to a safer tomorrow. They help us do better and deserve all the support they can get.
Earlier in the year, local health experts warned us of the scenarios we’d face if we didn’t adequately defend against the coronavirus – steadily increasing lines for testing, work absences, hospitalizations, and lost loved ones who won’t get to celebrate the holidays. Their warnings were consistent and have been proved true as these are all happening today in Sweetwater County. Add their track record to their knowledge and commitment demonstrated over decades of service, and we have strong reasons to listen when they ask for increased action and cooperation to avoid even more severe scenarios. Without a change, we could soon lose in-person instruction in schools, watch Wyoming hospitals and care centers become overwhelmed while COVID-19 rages through our vulnerable population, and record infections so high that severe lockdowns are necessary.
These fates are avoidable, however, with very simple steps. We’re thankful for the people who take the extra time and consideration to wash their hands, practice distancing, limit their trips and interactions, isolate themselves when they are sick, and wear a mask when around other people. Some try to politicize these common-sense practices, but smart, responsible patriots rise above childish games when lives are on the line. In a battle against a heartless killer, these everyday heroes side with the forces of life and light.
We are additionally thankful for the people who obey and stand by the law. Enforcement is typically voluntary by its nature, and to comply when it’s inconvenient or no one is watching requires honor and civility. The short-term restrictions won't last long if people act selflessly and with regard for their neighbors. You don’t have to like or be comfortable with speed limits, building codes, hunting and fishing licenses, driver tests or child seat requirements to recognize that they serve the greater good. Some only need a reminder to do better, but it’s touching that so many people comply simply because it’s the right thing to do.
More battles are to come. New vaccines and other treatments look promising, but they won’t protect us in the short term. We have 100% confidence that our cowboy will and determination shall see us triumph over our deadly foe, and we’re thankful so many people daily put up a strong offense and defense.
What we do the week of Thanksgiving has a great deal of weight on what will happen around Christmas and the new year that will follow. Our community-minded fighters are building a legacy that will echo long after COVID-19 is conquered. Stories illuminate and instruct those who follow. How are you adding to the legend?
Consider the Lone Ranger, and how the townsfolk would ask “Who was that masked man?” They may not have known his name, but his actions clearly identified him as a champion of the people.
Thank you, masked man and masked woman, for being our heroes.
