Unanswered questions hurt.
Lacking answers to important questions is unnerving. If you’re devoid of direction and aren’t sure which way is up, how can you know where to go? The emptiness causes physical and emotional pain – a phantom ache one cannot touch or relieve. To fill the absence, people are tempted by alternatives. If they can’t have facts, they may pursue rumors or speculation, anything that might help them escape their doubts.
Given enough time, the answers usually arrive, but not everyone can or will wait. It’s not uncommon to forgo future certitude in exchange for something immediate but less permanent. It may betray and abandon you in the morning, but at least it leaves you with something to hold onto during the sleepless hours before the dawn. It’s a poor but understandable trade.
The truth is worth waiting for. It rewards those who don’t settle for less. However, we wish local officials were quicker to aid searchers because we're seeing people poorly served by silence.
The discovery of human remains near the Jim Bridget Power Plant in June led to a frenzy of reports this past week. Based on information from a volunteer for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, there was speculation the remains were modern and could belong to 12-year-old Sharon Baldeagle, who is believed to have been abused and killed in 1984.
The report quickly went viral as people surged to learn more about the story and raise awareness about the case. It’s a shame it appears it wasn’t entirely true.
Conclusive test results are still pending, but the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that “it appears that the remains … are, more likely than not, prehistoric in nature.” The search for Sharon must continue elsewhere.
A lot of good people with good intentions did serious harm. Friends and family of the missing girl aren’t the only people nursing reopened wounds. Indigenous women continue to be murdered or go missing at an unacceptable rate, and this story reminded many mourners of the ones they’ve lost.
We wish the officials involved had acted faster to get the word out. While we appreciate a comprehensive, professional investigation, there was plenty of time to let people know bones had been uncovered. Furthermore, when podcast listeners began to contact law enforcement, they could have more quickly corrected the record. It’s to their credit that members of the Sheriff’s Office apologized for the “false hope” that resulted. They didn’t start it, but it grew greater under their watch.
This isn’t the only example of unanswered questions. As of this writing, the Rocket Miner has yet to hear back from Green River officials regarding the investigation of at least one member of the Green River Fire Department for alleged embezzlement. The inquiry is ongoing, but the decision not to comment is a choice, not a requirement.
The cause of death of Hunter Sewell and Whitney Sewell, who were found dead in their Rock Springs home on Dec. 16, 2019, remains unreported, though a press release has been promised by the end of the week. Police already said, “there is no indication there are any immediate threats to the public.” While that’s a strong message, it didn’t close the door on conjecture. Without explaining their rationale, that left room for hearsay to arise in the vacuum.
Concerning cases like these aren’t limited to law enforcement. We have received some answers, but not all, to questions we asked to clarify student conduct and administrative regarding freedom of speech at Rock Springs High School. As of press time, we feel we don’t have enough of the pieces to properly present the story.
Unasked questions hurt, too.
In addition to asking more of our leaders, we all should expect more from the media and its disseminators. Reporters hurt themselves and their followers when they don’t ask questions.It’s imperative that we ask more questions to get a better understanding before sharing. We all should double-check our facts and comprehension. Officials need to be held accountable, but they also deserve adequate time to respond. Incomplete stories, assumptions and a race to post does a disservice to everyone.
Last week, the editorial board stressed the importance of weighing sources and evidence. We highlighted practices we find to be distracting, dishonest or destructive, though we left it for the readers to decide for themselves what outlets or pundits deserve more scrutiny and skepticism. Journalism is an industry that quickly reveals inner character. Our warnings about the dangers remain equally true, though the consequences are clearer today.
A woman who married a cousin of Sharon Baldeagle reached out to the Rocket to learn how to reach someone at the Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office and if the story originator was a reputable source. Alaina Beautiful Bald Eagle is the managing editor of the West River Eagle in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. She shared how hard the week had been on her family and how she unsuccessfully tried to get clarification from city, county and state authorities.
“This has been an emotionally draining process, and one which, I believe, should not happen to any family members when their loved ones are missing/in danger,” she said.
We need to do better. We need to ask more questions and expect more answers, and the obvious place to start is with Sharon. The profile of her disappearance has spiked, and maybe we can use that increased awareness to close her case and others like it. Alaina Beautiful Bald Eagle shared some of her thoughts:
-- How is this acceptable? Just because we live in rural areas does not mean that agencies are not held to standard.
-- How many other families does this happen to?
-- How do we ensure that older cases, such as this, do not fall through the cracks/become forgotten?
She said this is just one instance of missing/murdered indigenous women.
“This is real, and is an important message to get out. I have known four women who have gone missing and/or have been murdered. Four.”
We hope that people are willing to ask questions, receive answers, revisit their memories and track down the truth that is so treasured, especially when long hidden. We owe it to Sharon and the others.
