Local leaders started working the proposed 6th cent tax earlier than past campaigns. While the voters won’t get to decide until 2020, we share the frustration with people who haven’t seen enough progress.
After weeks of informational meetings and workshops, we don’t know what the Sweetwater County Commission thinks is an acceptable total of tax projects, how long the tax collection is expected to last or even all the projects that are up for consideration. After edits, the list of sponsored projects has reached about $151 million, the Sweetwater Events Complex proposal would add about $24 million, and the county hasn’t officially announced what it wants to endorse.
During Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, Councilman Rob Zotti said considering the head start they enjoyed, he thought they would have more pinned down by now. Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said they are in limbo with so many expectations undefined.
Local governments need to put more time into prioritizing projects and educating the public about the ways their proposals will meet needs. Otherwise, the negative consequences may resonate beyond the next election.
We need to know everybody’s top picks, especially Sweetwater County. Otherwise, planners will be just as inefficient as a cook preparing a meal to please the most palates when only some of the guests have shared their preferences.
Some groups have done a commendable job in whittling down their requests. They address vital, basic needs like sewer, water, roads, and other infrastructure. Other proposals appear a bit more bloated, with requests that seem more like wants than necessities. Considering the recent string of dispiriting economic announcements, such as PacifiCorp phasing out coal resources, Halliburton layoffs and Gov. Mark Gordon and others predicting budget cuts, this doesn’t seem like the time to add on frills.
If the majority of the current projects are passed, it is expected to take at least a decade to collect the taxes to see them through. That’s a long time to commit taxpayer dollars. Ten years ago, coal mine bankruptcies and the closure of Jim Bridger Power Plant units weren’t expected. Who knows what news awaits – good or bad – in another decade?
We recommend a leaner list where the collection would only last about four years, the length of a commissioner term. That provides more flexibility to deal with economic changes. A longer-term tax blocks new sixth cent tax initiatives and is a greater burden on the public’s pocketbooks and patience.
At the same time, our leaders need to make their case to the voters. Some elected representatives act like the tax is guaranteed money in the bank. They seem to forget that the public has revolted in the past, such as the time when the project to fund new residential halls at Western Wyoming Community College failed at the polls. The halls were later built, but only after more time was taken to convince voters of the value of the proposal.
If the wish list isn’t trimmed and the tax collection stretches too long, we fear residents may rebel again and vote against this and future sixth cent taxes. The public’s trust isn’t an infinite resource. Those who forget that take the risk of exhausting the goose that lays the golden egg, causing everyone to lose the benefits of that valuable resource.
MILES BETWEEN BUT WORLDS APART
With the expected decline of energy revenue, our community should consider bold moves. Harder times are coming along with harder budget choices. To live within reduced means, we need to entertain changes that were unimaginable or unpopular before. The time has come to admit we can’t afford costly luxuries, like ego and tribalism. We need to consider consolidating more entities to extend our tax dollars and free up more money for necessities.
Think of all the similar districts that exist in close proximity to one another. There are multiple water districts, fire agencies, school districts, police departments and waste districts. They each come with their own administration, human resources, insurance, health care, and other costs that are duplicated. Think of the savings and efficiency that could be achieved if we worked together, whether bound together through reorganized administration or cooperative agreements that lower costs and multiply their purchasing power.
Let’s start with a simple example. What if all municipal facilities in the area partnered together to buy toilet paper? Buying items in bulk leads to discounts, which would allow our dollars to go further. Now think bigger on how more combinations could maximize our output. What if all government workers in the county had a singular health plan? Wouldn’t they be able to negotiate better benefits and options than they do as smaller, disconnected groups? Imagine if the fire and/or police departments operated under a unified command. Wouldn’t they be better positioned to address needs and deploy resources if they worked as one unit instead of multiple agencies? Grants may be more forthcoming when cities combine their brainpower and resources for infrastructure improvements.
Taxpayers could expect day-to-day benefits, such as the ease of not having to show your ID before using the landfill, having more options available for students in and out of school, or knowing fire engines would be coming from the closest station – not just the closest one in your service district.
We find it hard to accept independent kingdoms or fiefdoms when we know fewer dollars will be coming into local coffers. Some practices have become too expensive to continue. Instead of parallel barbecues, we need more community picnics. Roasting meat on a spit is scrumptious, but it’s wasteful in that it doesn’t maximize the meal. It’s time to get all the meat off the bone we can, and if that means putting everything in one big potluck, that’s what we should do.
