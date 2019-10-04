Businesses are displaying fresh splashes of color as part of the Paint the Town Pink breast cancer awareness campaign. Creative displays feature flourishes ranging from ribbons to murals to flamingos.
It’s good to see people come together to promote a good cause, spread information and host community events like the free Ladies Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station in downtown Rock Springs. Events like these add a bit of flair and activity along our streets.
Of course, if we want to update the aesthetics of our community, a makeover will take more time. Fortunately, colder weather gives us more time to plan. Winter’s trappings traditionally slow us down. Slippery sidewalks or snowdrifts force us to take more time to move. Careful consideration and patience pay off, and we can apply this approach to beautification efforts.
We give credit to ongoing efforts, such as the improvements that have been made at the Tomahawk Hotel in Green River and the grant application to secure and stabilize the First Security Bank Building in Rock Springs. If the latter is approved, the city will move closer to restoring the building to the point where it can host businesses and act as an anchor for downtown revitalization. The partnerships behind these projects provide examples worth following.
While we’re thankful for the impact of multimillion-dollar rennovations, simpler efforts can also shake things up. The steady addition of murals, statues and other works of art around Sweetwater County has accentuated our local character and history.
The introduction of a universal charger for electric vehicles also sparked our interest. It’s meant to pull drivers into Rock Springs’ downtown area, where they should feel welcome. In return, we hope they spend time and money at local businesses while they recharge their batteries. One thing that we’ve noticed, however, it that the two stations are occasionally blocked by drivers who obviously aren’t using the charger. On a street where there are dozens of places to park, we don’t think setting aside two spaces is too much to ask. The city could pass an ordinance to ensure access, similar to rules that govern handicap parking spaces. When it comes time to delineate these unique spaces, we hope green paint is applied.
Then there’s the addition of the dining deck outside Bitter Creek Brewing that lasted through the summer. It provided extra seating and a unique view of Broadway. We want more of that outside-the-box thinking. The deck is supposed to return next year, and maybe other businesses will be inspired to try something equally creative.
The ongoing expansion of Bunning Park provides space for innovation. Parking is a priority, as the neighboring streets always overflow with vehicles when the park hosts major event. Workers have created more room by removing neighboring houses, and more rundown homes await the arrival of wrecking crews. As the neighborhood is reshaped, we recommend adding more greenery. Instead of covering everything in concrete, a little terrascaping or xeriscaping – a landscaping design requiring little or no irrigation – would add to the nature of the place.
Some ideas can be improved with simple tweaks. We’re pleased by the increased use of LED fixtures in Rock Springs and Green River. These energy-efficient bulbs require less money to light up our night. Increased illumination is good, but it should be aimed productively. We can reduce light pollution and make safer and brighter streets by choosing designs that direct beams downward instead of scattering them in all directions.
Once we’ve expended the time and resources to clean or spruce things up, we need to keep it that way. In addition to performing maintenance, we should be on our guard against those who don’t follow the honor system.
It’s been upsetting to see the recent vandalism of the Art Underground Gallery in the tunnel that goes under the railroad tracks. Revising the punishment for these crimes could change some attitudes, or at least add a fresh layers of paint. Community service should be required more often to make people responsible for cleaning up their messes. Part of the penalty should be restoring what they defaced.
Another way to discourage criminals is to create a downtown watch, which we envision would be like a neighborhood watch. People usually alter their behavior if they think someone is watching. Having vigilant residents willing to say something if they see something should detour would-be miscreants and catch those who make poor decisions.
Hard work and hardworking individuals are required to restore old landmarks, create something new and preserve what we treasure. To best apply these resources, let’s take the time to consider the best practices, look for new ideas, propose improvements, and protect our investments. That way we’ll be ready to move confidentially when the pace picks up again.
