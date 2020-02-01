We wish we weren’t writing another column on the proposed sixth cent tax. Considering the earlier-than-usual start, we expected a lot more details would be pinned down by now. While we lauded leaders for getting the process going when they did, had we known the speed of their progress, we would have chastised them for not beginning early enough.
Sweetwater County commissioners voted to set an $80 million cap on projects, but the distribution between the communities and specific proposals remain unknown. Additional prioritization and belt tightening is required along with debate about bonding projects, how to organize the items on the ballot, and then campaigning and promotion. A lot more work is required to make the case before the voters who have the final say, and the election is less than 300 days away.
After the final projects are selected, which we hope occurs sooner than later, the next most important thing to do is to properly arrange them on the ballot. Not just any old random grouping would do.
Voters often ask, “What’s in it for me?” A recent example is the time a new Green River police station was on the sixth cent ballot. While many Green River residents cast votes in favor, the majority of voters outside city limits defeated the project. Don’t doubt that many entities remember that lesson and are watching to see how everything is packaged and presented.
We suggest applying different standards to different types of projects. First, tie all the infrastructure improvements together. These are the type of projects that sixth cent funding was made for – water, road, sewer and other backbone services that cannot be easily funded any other way. They represent vital needs and deserve the best chance at passage.
Connecting these similar projects will increase the likelihood all communities will get the chance to fix up their streets and pipes. The funding isn’t guaranteed, but these items usually enjoy the most public support.
Next, place high-priced items on the ballot on their own. Those asking for more money should have to clear higher hurdles. We also don’t want to see quality projects brought down due to their association with more costly ventures.
We would place items like the Sweetwater Events Complex facility expansion and renovation, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County maintenance and remodeling, and proposed recreation field house in Rock Springs to stand alone. Let them pass or fail by themselves. This will deliver a clear message from the public on its priorities and expectations.
Third, let quality-of-life projects go before the voters on an individual basis. With dark clouds swirling in the financial forecast, we have to draw a line between our needs and wants. We should only fund what most people are willing to support. Our leaders should be free to put them up to a vote, but they shouldn’t be surprised if residents have differing views on how taxpayer funds should be spent. If they use their ballots to show they’re thinking differently, local governments should look to other funding sources or wait for revenue or sentiment to shift.
Once the ballot proposal and organization is finalized, then it’s time to spread the word. Project proponents need to educate the public and explain how the rise in taxes will be justified by the expected benefits. They need to convince voters that the rewards are worth the cost. They should speak at public meetings, write letters to the editor, host events, and make one-on-one connections to share their arguments and enlist backers.
If they are open and responsive to public questions, we think more than a few groups will be celebrating on Election Night. If that’s the case, the next day winners need to bring their promises to life. Public trust isn’t easily earned, and a poorly executed project can spoil reputations and goodwill. Communities need to be prepared to maintain and operate any improvements or facilities they fund with their sixth cent windfall. Unfinished, underfunded or understaffed white elephants reduce the odds of continued sixth cent support.
Commissioners said the $80 million cap, which is smaller than some past initiatives, is meant to get projects started, finished, and paid off sooner. It’s good that we aren’t making long-term commitments that would tie up dollars and other resources if trends and necessities change. We’re hopeful that we’ll see a quick turnaround that benefits the people of Sweetwater County.
In the meantime, before we count future blessings, more cooperation and compromise is needed. Our elected representatives shouldn’t let egos or personal conflicts get in the way of sound municipal decisions. We need to get everyone working off the same page so the ballot proposals are a success. Otherwise, if public support confidence is undercut by slow progress, ugly disputes and lack of details, those counting on sixth cent money may find themselves more than a day late and a dollar short.
