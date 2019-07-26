Today, July 27, is the National Day of the American Cowboy. The celebration coincides with the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo and Cheyenne Frontier Days, which arrived on the heels of Sweetwater County hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo. Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming is about to roll out the next phase of its “World Needs More Cowboys” campaign. We agree with the premise of the slogan and want to dig deeper into its meaning.
Ask people to list the best cowboys, and you’ll get a mix of historical characters and pop culture creations. In addition to flesh-and-blood examples like Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Buffalo Bill Cody, Calamity Jane and Annie Oakley, you’ll get fictitious additions like the Cisco Kid, Shane, Rooster Cogburn, the Man with No Name, Twinkie the Kid or the Lone Ranger.
This combination shows how easily history turns into myth. As we learned from “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” Memory and meanings are malleable. Cowboys are one of many symbols that have grown beyond their roots into something bigger.
The cowboys and cowgirls sought by UW, and those with similarly high expectations, possess the laudable ideals we aspire to. They know this is a calling to live up to; not something to live down. Anybody can “cowboy up,” and they don’t need boots and a horse to do so.
You can start with something as simple as holding doors for strangers and being respectful of others. Cowboys value their freedoms and independence, but still recognize the importance of teamwork and community. They take the time to make friends, support their neighbors, and listen to seniors.
To be a true cowboy, be patient and observant. To protect those in their charge, they take in the lay of the land and be cognizant of the people and other wild cards around them. That requires digging deeper. When there is a conflict or misunderstanding, they respond by asking questions. They don’t automatically go on the attack.
Listen when people talk. Don’t make up your mind before you have a chance to hear what they say. By the time the conversation ends, you should know where they’re coming from, even if you don’t agree with everything they believe. When you have nothing to say, be quiet. When it is time to speak up, don’t let anything silence you.
Continuing education is a cowboy expectation. The lessons may be formal or informal — they may focus on sharpening book smarts or trail smarts — but don’t stop learning. They must rely on their own wits and be ready to adapt, whether it be to changes in the weather, unexpected threats or advances in technology. Barbed wire was once a cutting-edge development. Today they employ GPS tracking chips and drones. Tomorrow there may be literal space cowboys.
Cowboys think before acting. This doesn’t mean they can’t move quickly, but they should have a plan prepared. And if they make a mistake, they learn from it. They won’t be flawless in the future, but at least they won’t fall for the same trick twice.
The white hats follow the Golden Rule of treating others the way they’d like to be treated. They assume the best until proven otherwise. They are willing to forgive and forget, or at least live and let live.
They work hard and act ethically. This isn’t an easy calling. Cowboys make sharp distinctions between right and wrong, and they act on those convictions in public and private. Transparency shouldn’t be a concern, because their actions are always in the open. They remain committed 24 hours a day, not just when it is convenient or when they feel like it. They choose to do what is right even if it jeopardizes their comfort or well-being.
One of the hardest trials isn’t breaking a wild mustang or finding a lost calf; it’s looking in the mirror and being honest about how you measure up. You know you’ve passed the test when you can look yourself in the eye, knowing you’re making changes to improve.
Being part of the rich cowboy and cowgirl tradition must be earned. It isn’t just given away. Lots of people claim the legacy of cowboys, but few truly embody it. Aspirants might wear the classic trappings like big belts and bigger hats, but if they don’t embrace the attitude at the heart, it’s only a costume. No matter what their lips say, their actions will prove them true or false.
Not everyone is cut out to be a cowboy, and that’s OK. If everyone was the same, it would be a lot less interesting world. But we wish UW luck in finding more students who want to answer the call of the West and strive for the best we can be, and we hope these future graduates choose to stick around Wyoming after they receive their diplomas. A lot can be learned from history books and movies, but living legends make the most personal impact.
Our heroes and villains define us. They show what we want to emulate and what we want to avoid. We use myths, modern or ancient, to teach younger generations what is good or what is evil. We want to hold up shining examples, like those of the Western ideal, to inspire children to dream; and if we’re lucky, they’ll grow up to be Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls.
