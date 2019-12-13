Editorial
What good is your voice if you don’t use it?
Big decisions are coming. Local leaders will have to make their way through a series of diverging paths.
— Sweetwater County commissioners are developing a list of 6th cent tax projects that they hope the voters will accept.
— Western Wyoming Community College staff members are collecting and reviewing information for a new strategic plan. This will lead to programs, courses and other opportunities to help the area.
— Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is looking to form a task force to research calendar options to recommend what schedules are best for students and staff. They will gather the information that the school board of trustees will use to pick the approach to endorse and send to the calendar committee to work out the dates.
— Wyoming lawmakers will soon gather in Cheyenne for the budget session, where they must grapple with a decline in energy revenue and continued needs in education, health care, infrastructure and more.
While the way forward is unclear, our representatives don’t have to chart a course alone. They should be informed by the best arguments and advice that Wyoming residents have to offer.
Teamwork is indispensable, and we should cultivate a deeper pool of talent. When attending local events, such as government meetings, informational sessions or fundraisers, we often see the same faces. When it’s time for work to be done, it too often falls onto the same shoulders. We need more volunteers to step up and step in.
Of course, figuring out how to get and keep quality people is the million-dollar question. That constantly pops up in politics, the arts, health care, education and business. We don’t have a cure-all to offer, but we can make some simple recommendations.
One, start them young. When you expose children to something earlier, you increase the odds they’ll form a lifelong habit – for better or worse. Adults can focus younger people’s attention on more desirable traits by modeling good behavior. Children watch actions more closely than words, and if you don’t attend school meetings, talk to officials or vote, don’t be surprised if your kids follow in your footsteps.
Two, lift your voice. Don’t wait for people to tout your causes. Speak up yourself and look for like-minded people. A choir is louder than a soloist. Expand a group’s diversity, while working toward the same cause, to extend your group’s talents, strategies and reach.
Three, draft a team. The best sports teams don’t wait for exceptional athletes to approach them. They send out scouts as part of their campaign to build a lasting legacy. We need to be willing to knock on doors and talk with our neighbors, even if they are strangers. We may also consider expanding community service for lower-level offenses, such as sorting recyclables, picking up trash or clearing sidewalks. It’s our desire that these tasks help offenders develop a better appreciation and investment in their community, and even if it doesn’t work, a few more messes will be eliminated so the dedicated can move on to bigger projects.
Four, remove roadblocks. Look for more ways to include rather than exclude. Simple tweaks can help you expand your ranks. For example, consider scheduling meetings at times that are more convenient for the public. The Rocket Miner reporters who viewed the 6th cent tax meeting – both in person and through the livestream – recognize that not everyone has a free afternoon to devote four hours to the topic. However, a later start may have meant attendance wasn’t primarily limited to county staff and the group representatives who were making the presentations. Also make it easier to access meeting recordings.
Five, accept invitations. Most politicians invite the public to give them feedback. Take them up on it. Drop by their offices or send letters or emails. When they say they’re looking for volunteers, put your name forward for consideration. Attend meetings and stick around even after your agenda item is done. You might be surprised what else you learn is going on.
Six, help the newspaper hold leaders accountable. The Rocket Mienr staff works hard to keep an eye on things, but they can’t be everywhere. Feel free to send tips, submit letters to the editor, or take a turn asking hard-hitting questions. Pay attention to those who are willing to listen and take action based on what they hear and – just as important – those who refuse. Come the next election, cast your vote for the problem solvers.
Seven, don’t wait. During the Sweetwater No. 1 workshop, it was predicted that even if parents have at least a year’s warning before changes, some will wait until the last minute to complain. Don’t be these people. We avoid more problems and have more energy and resources to tackle other complications when we are proactive instead of reactive. Don’t just grumble, but try to offer solutions and compromises.
Many talking about the 2020 election are fixated on the presidential race, but don’t forget that local decision makers have a greater impact on the services we rely on most. Remember to give them the time and attention they deserve. We need engaged residents and responsive leaders to partner together in the way effective democracy requires.
The choices made in the coming months will impact our day-to-day lives for years to come. It would be wonderful if people decided to be vocal and invested instead of silent and inactive. That’s why we advise everyone to pitch in before pitching a fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.