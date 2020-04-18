Coronavirus cancellations started slowly but picked up speed. No one wanted to be the first, which is why there were so many postponements to begin. Slowly but surely, however, events stopped getting kicked back and started getting scratched.
We’ve lost whole sports seasons, familiar touchstones, club and church events, holidays and other parts of our communal heritage. It hurts to watch people lose out on things they were looking forward to – playoffs and championship runs, stage productions, concerts, fundraisers, annual get-togethers and things we never thought would get canceled, like traditional prom or graduation ceremonies. Some of these events will still go forward – in different, never-before-seen iterations – but some are forever lost.
During a pandemic, it’s important that we keep our priorities straight. We believe that being personally accountable and making sacrifices will save us from a greater, more deadly price. We can help stop the spread by acting like everyone outside your home is a potential carrier, keeping a safe, respectful distance; limiting travel to only essential trips; trading a night on the town for a night of takeout; forgoing haircuts, dye jobs and tattoos; making and wearing face coverings; self-isolating if you think you’re sick; and washing our hands dozens of times a day.
A little kindness goes a long way. In times of disease, so does selfishness. It remains to be seen which one will overwhelm the other.
That’s why we want to give credit to the hardworking people – many of whom are volunteers – who have made the difficult but necessary decisions to cancel events. Criticism has been directed at some of these groups, and we think they should be lauded instead.
Why attack these people for trying to do the responsible thing for their neighbors? They carry high standards for themselves (which is good because that’s often what the public holds them to), and they only want to put on events if they’ll be a success. If they can’t meet these expectations, especially with so many unknowable factors in play, the responsible and respectful thing is to cancel.
The creativity people have shown in these trying times has been helpful. We’ve seen organizers switching to online events, like the YWCA’s Bowls of Caring or Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Downtown First Awards; or mobilizing the public in a new way, like the school districts’ Be the Light rallies with shining stadiums or the Cruising the Drag against COVID-19 to benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. However, not all events can be easily repackaged and redirected.
Some people don’t realize the time commitment required of these events. In many cases, preparations for the next year’s event begin as soon as the most recent one concludes, if not sooner. Right now, with government timelines still vague, it’s hard to invest more resources if you’re not confident things will pay off.
Event organizers rely on limited resources, like sponsors, volunteers and time. Right now, all three are in short supply, and may be even more scarce as time passes. Pushing people to commit with no promise of success is asking a lot right now. For some, it’s a more bankable choice to turn their attention to 2021, and the hopes they can survive a gap year.
We have no doubt the groups that have canceled are extra motivated to return with stupendous events. Their choices weren’t made lightly, and part of the consequences will be even higher expectations: “You had more than a year to put this together. What did you do with it?” We’re looking forward to what they show us.
It’s important to have something to look forward to, especially when we’ve lost so many things we took for granted, but false hope is damaging too. It’s hurtful to be depending on something and then lose it. We’re not asking that all 2020 events be canceled – just that organizers be honest with themselves and the public about what events are still feasible and what should be taken off the calendar.
Everyone has been touched, directly and indirectly, by the coronavirus. Its consequences will be felts for years to come. As we go forward and search for new adjustments, like drive-thru graduations or virtual weddings and anniversaries, these events will need the support and ingenuity of the community. We’re hopeful residents offer to assist by donating supplies, ideas, and time.
When these annual events do return, we’re hopeful that we’ll remember them among the best times ever.
