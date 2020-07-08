The home team is losing. We players are tired and wrung out emotionally and physically. Things have taken a turn for the worst, the game plan hasn’t been effective, and the numbers on the scoreboard are getting ugly. But the game isn’t over yet.
If life were a movie, this is the part where we’d expect the coach to step up and give a rallying pep talk. Inspiring speeches can redirect our attention and attitudes. The best coaches encourage us to learn from mistakes, make corrections and do better. To them, improvement isn’t optional. They remind us that we can grasp victory from the jaws of defeat, but this requires us to not let up or give up.
However, in America’s locker room, we’re not hearing a strong, commanding voice. Mixed signals and voices are bouncing around the walls, making it even harder to come together. We are wasting time and not playing up to our potential, while the virus is slowing adding to its count.
In a few months, COVID-19 has killed more Americans than every war since the start of the Korean War combined, and that milestone was marked a month ago. Today, more than 130,000 people have died of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than one-fifth of the roughly 540,000 global death toll.
In Sweetwater County, there were 25 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus on June 8. Since then, our count has grown not quite fivefold to reach 112 lab-confirmed cases, as of this writing. We’re lucky that we’ve yet to see any local deaths, but we’re fearful this trend won’t continue without more teamwork.
Additional local events have been canceled or reorganized with more built-in distancing. We give thanks for the businesses and individuals who are maintaining simple health standards, but it appears that they are the minority. Without keeping our defenses up, we’re concerned we’re leaving our community members vulnerable.
Simple steps, like more mask wearing and more spacing are all we need, but that’s too much to ask for some. We understand this fight isn’t just against a mindless virus; there’s a psychological component, and it involves our own players. People struggle to accept things that are outside the realm of their personal experience. Some individuals chose not to worry about issues without an immediate impact. Why go on preventative doctor checkups or save money for the future if things appear fine now? The answer usually doesn’t arrive until it’s too late to change your strategy.
People too often accept their personal experience as universal. As the pandemic spread, we waited for a change in behavior as numbers rose in Europe, and then on the coasts, and then in neighboring states, and even in neighboring counties. How much longer can we wait without serious consequences?
No widespread change has been seen, and we don’t expect it unless commanding leadership takes the stage or the local population takes a hit. We expect both outcomes will follow similar trails, with mask requirements and more distancing becoming the norm; the only difference is the human cost.
Eric Toner, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said he expects the debate over face masks to be settled soon.
“They will get over it,” he told CNET. “It’s just a question of how many people get sick and die before they get over it.”
We’ve been repeatedly warned there’s a tipping point with coronavirus cases. Hospitals have lots of practice handling thousands of patients, but their arrivals are typically stretched over a course of a year. The existing system won’t work right if too many cases occur too quickly. This scenario is avoidable, but it will require more efforts than the team has displayed to this point.
Ranking our performance so far, we’re disappointed in almost every level, including our coaches. Too many leaders are waiting for someone else to make the difficult but necessary calls. Encouragement is great when players are working together, but more intervention is required if individuals are refusing to stick to the playbook. Looking at the numbers, requesting compliance isn’t enough.
Hall of Fame coaches are the ones who make the unpopular decisions that are for the good of the team. You don’t become a heralded part of history by passing the buck to someone else. Best-case scenario, wafflers become forgotten. Worst-case scenario, their failures or lost opportunities make them hated.
Questions still need to be answered in the locker room. Fears and concerns need to be addressed and soothed. A winning strategy must be presented and the team equipped to execute it.
On paper, you wouldn’t think America is the underdog, but the numbers show we’re getting whomped. Nevertheless, great coaches know that’s why you play the whole game. We still expect this banged-up team to pull out a win, but better communication and commitment is required – from players on the ground and coaches. The game is far from over, but unless we act quickly and unselfishly, a win may feel hollow. Who wants to celebrate when it took a loved one’s death to change your mind about wearing a simple mask?
