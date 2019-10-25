Promises were the start. The people had been told to expect safety and security. While the labor and the hours would be hard, so were the rewards. They were assured that those who worked diligently and faithfully could expect prosperity. Who would want to distrust such an offer?
Putting their faith in these words, they committed themselves and their family members. They invested their time, intelligence and energy. Their husbands and wives, their sons and daughters did the same. They worked to turn their sweat into success and their houses into homes. But what do you do when pledges are broken and the solace you sought is stolen?
Whole neighborhoods and communities were shaken by economic and political upheaval. The bright, secure future they were promised dissolved, leaving uncertainty and doubt. Having lost the opportunities they were counting on, what assistance could they expect from others?
The answer often is a matter of timing. If you’re a person who lost his job in the energy industry but descended from people who already immigrated to America, you’re going to have more support than the out-of-work laborer born on the other side of the border. The two may have the same talents, the same passions, the same integrity, the same character traits we admire, but they’ll be treated differently.
Immigration remains a contentious topic despite the fact that we all came from somewhere else. Who can claim a pure-blood pedigree from relatives who have always been here and never mixed with anyone else? Families with the deepest recorded roots trace their ancestors’ travels around the globe. Outside origins are the norm, but some want to lock the gate behind them.
We’re not fans of people who benefit from a good deal and then block others from enjoying the same opportunity. Many citizens would not be here today if their forefathers were subject to the same restrictions and red tape immigrants face today. We don’t believe we should return to the system of accepting anyone who arrives on our shores, but our country should do more to give aspiring Americans a chance to make their case in a timely manner.
The current legal immigration system is broken. People can wait years just to get their green card, which is required to live and work legally in the United States. In 2018, at least 28% of green card applicants had been waiting at least a decade for their paperwork to conclude. Some have waited even longer. Last year, the U.S. Department of State announced siblings were eligible for processing via family reunification if they filed immigration paperwork before Feb. 1, 1995. As more people apply and the backlog extends, delays will get even longer, putting citizenship out of reach of many.
Many decide they won’t wait decades to do what’s best for their families. How many neighbors do you know who would let bureaucracy stop them from providing for their children? If pushed to similar extremes, wouldn’t most of us do the same? Instead of labeling those people monsters or criminals, we should give them the chance to make the case for citizenship.
Instead of wasting resources and rhetoric on physical barriers or detention centers, we should pour more money into immigration courts; otherwise we waste money reacting to side effects and not targeting the cause. People are less likely to forgo the line if applicants are being processed quickly and fairly. This would also increase security. If more people are lining up to wait patiently at the front door, you’re going to have more resources to watch the back. Increased investments in drones and other surveillance would be a better investment than a wall that, at best, only slows.
Humanity is more important than nationality. We shouldn’t withhold our sympathy or compassion until we know where people are from. People would be indignant if 911 operators asked for Social Security numbers before inquiring about the nature of the emergency. What if fire or police officers refused to act unless you could provide multiple forms of identification? Focusing on these details prevent us from addressing the truly important issues.
Another barrier to watch for is dehumanizing language. Demonization is designed to stop us from seeing the things we share and focus on the differences that divide. Scare tactics create distractions and unfair depictions. None of us want to be judged by the worst behavior of those with similar backgrounds, so why do we do it to “others”?
When it comes to immigration, at the basic level we’re talking about individuals, not caricatures. Most are hard workers who love their families and are eager to turn promises of a better life into reality. The American dream isn’t a free ride, it’s the opportunity to prove your worth. We should find a place for those who are excited by such a challenge.
The American experience has been enriched by the transplants who joined our endeavor. We’ve been blessed by expanded ideas, perspectives and contributions in art, music, science, popular culture, dance and food. Remember, neither apples or pies originated in America, but we welcomed it and made it part of our heritage. That makes immigrants as American as Apple pie.
