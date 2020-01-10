It’s a new year. Cracking open a fresh calendar comes with challenges old and new. We’re familiar with some of the standard hurdles, such as re-establishing routines after the holidays and retraining our brains so we don’t put down the wrong year. However, 2020 promises to be a milestone year with seismic shakeups, which will require extra attention and consideration. Here are some of the topics that we’re keeping an eye on in 2020.
BUDGET SESSION: Wyoming’s 2020 legislative session is set to run Feb. 10 to March 12. The shortened schedule is meant to focus attention on the biennial budget. Big topics need to be addressed such as education funding, Medicaid expansion, money for town and cities, and keeping the budget solvent. That’s a tricky balancing act every year, but market trends and declining energy revenue are adding to the difficulty.
Short-term solutions have been proposed, such as tapping the rainy-day fund or making slashing cuts, but we’ve yet to see consensus for a long-term strategy. We hope this is the year concrete steps are taken to move us away from the boom-and-bust cycle of diminishing energy returns. Ending the session with another round of interim studies that postpone critical decisions would be a mistake. The pattern in recent years has been big talk about diversification but little action to back it up. Each delay has left us with less time and resources to help Wyoming and its residents make a transition to a new, more sustainable model. We are eager to watch legislators step up to the challenge.
CENSUS 2020: For the 24th time, the United States will conduct its annual count of its population. The numbers that it collects will influence many things, ranging from which infrastructure projects receive preference, medical and education funding, policy priorities, money available for grants and programs, and legislative districts.
It’s regrettable that, once again, the census is arriving after the last boom when Sweetwater County communities are in decline. That makes it even more important that every person be counted.
Every family that is left out of the final total means less money for local schools, hospitals, roads and government. At a time when tax collection and government payments are down, every penny and every person counts.
CAMPAIGN SEASON: Pundits argue that the fight for the next election starts even before all the poll numbers for the current election are counted. While some high-profile candidates have already announced their intentions, we expect the number to spike as we get closer to filing deadlines. While there’s always drama expected in the presidential race, attention is due to other candidates listed further down the ticket.
The Wyoming Senate and House races have great potential. When long-serving legislators step down, as U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is doing, the vacuum created by their absence – and by those who leave their current positions to clinch a higher seat – is chaotic. It remains unseen who will form Wyoming’s congressional delegation when the dust from the disruption settles.
Consideration should also be paid to the representatives who serve closer to home. We need smart, accessible and accountable people to lead at the state, city, district and board levels. Those who don’t see a candidate who embodies their values and priorities should consider entering the race themselves.
Even if your name won’t be listed on the ballot, people have a responsibility to be an informed and active electorate. It requires extra effort, but it comes with rewards. Those who vote and contact their representatives have more influence than those who stay home and stay silent.
SIXTH CENT TAX: This ballot item merits extra attention (and its own bullet point). While the final list and cost haven’t been determined, we know it will have the greatest and most immediate impact on our communities – pass or fail.
Proponents say many of their proposed projects won’t be completed without this tax. It’s up to the backers to present their arguments and for the voters to make the final decision between the wants and needs.
The final vote tally will deliver a clear message about local priorities. After that, it’s up to local entities to act on those expectations. That hopefully means delivering on campaign promises. It also means supporters of failed projects should reconsider their plans. They may need to look for alternate timelines or funding sources. If they still believe in their projects, they shouldn’t abandon them, even if will take more investment to bring them to fruition.
THE PEOPLE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: In addition to the fireworks and drama that always takes center stage, keep an eye on friends, family and neighbors. They have their own troubles, but it’s easier to deal with them when one realizes other people care. Small actions have great impact. Something simple like a drop-in visit, check-in call, or thank-you note can make a world of difference.
The year 2020 will contain many complications, like every year, but maybe we’ll see more successes if we take the time to remember the people around us.
