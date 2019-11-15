Things don’t stay the same. Change is one of the few constants we can expect.
Given enough time, our vehicles, our relationships, our bodies won’t run the same way. We find what was once sufficient is no longer enough and what used to be reliable won’t take us as far. If we want to get the most out of them, we need tuneups and checkups, or else we will break down.
The same is true for Wyoming’s budget, which continues to turn for the worse. Its reliance on energy created the boom-and-bust cycle past generations alternatively cursed and celebrated. It was volatile but also rewarding if you could wait long enough. For all the talk about the need for diversification, a replacement was never seriously pursued, leaving us shackled to energy’s highs and lows.
Now it’s time to pick the lock and slip the chains. Ongoing trends in customer demands and financial markets have dethroned King Coal. Production of coal in Wyoming reached a 20-year low this past quarter. Since setting a record 409 million tons in 2007, Wyoming’s coal extraction has been halved, according to the Casper Star Tribune. Meanwhile, we’ve seen layoffs and bankruptcies. Instead of just ramping down production or going into stasis, some companies are leaving town.
Considering the low price of natural gas, investment in green energy, and improvements in power storage, we don’t expect coal to regain its crown. Nor do we expect energy in general to provide the financial windfall state coffers have enjoyed in the past. Thanksgiving may be near, but the gravy train is almost empty.
The current system cannot continue. Something else must take its place.
We can start by putting a wind turbine in the Legislature, because if lawmakers are going to offer the same-old platitudes without any new actions to back them up, at least we could get a little money out of the hot air they’re blowing.
Are we being flippant? Yes, but we’re not acting much more cavalier than the lawmakers who are shooting down revenue-generating ideas before they can be considered by the full House or Senate.
Recently our weekly discussions have included observations about the many ideas committees were entertaining in advance of the biennial budget session. While we had questions and concerns about some of the proposals, such as inviting the storage of nuclear waste, we gave our elected representatives credit for thinking outside the box and considering new options. However, having watched multiple bills get scrapped by a handful of committee members and an untold number of lobbyists, our optimism has dimmed.
Take the example of the proposed alcohol tax increase, which the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee defeated 7-6. At a cost of a few cents per six-pack, it would have raised about $2 million a year for mental health and substance use programs. How does an idea like this get the ax?
The excise tax on alcohol hasn’t been changed since 1935, roughly two years after the end of U.S. Prohibition. How many things can you list that are the same price as they were 84 years ago?
It’s not about being financially responsible, because study after study shows that prevention efforts save money. When people get help to manage or end addictions, the public bears fewer costs related to lost production, welfare, medical bills, crime and incarceration. It’s also not about the good of the public, because we know intervention efforts save lives. Think of the number of deaths each year related to liver disease, alcohol poisoning, suicide and drunken driving. Are these lives really worth so little?
When a few pennies per purchase is a cost too high for lawmakers to consider, you have to wonder whose interests they’re putting first. When substance abuse is the No. 1 disorder that’s diagnosed in the United States, and our lawmakers don’t act like this should be a priority, we think the budget isn’t the only thing that needs a major readjustment.
In trying times, we need people who can find solutions and compromises. Saying “No” is easy. It doesn’t take any imagination or engagement. Being able to say “Yes” requires creativity and statesmanship. These traits are rare, but officeholders who can’t meet high standards should surrender their seats to those who can.
Our leaders need to spend more time doing more good for more people instead of protecting the interests of a limited number of people, which often includes themselves. While the comfortable have put themselves in a position to profit whether things are going up or down, the common man needs more consideration when times turn tough, and that’s where we are right now.
Wyoming's budget won’t be rebuilt overnight, but if we don’t get to work today, we won’t be any further down the road tomorrow. We need to move more quickly, because needs are growing. More of our neighbors are working with reduced resources, which we believe will become more common under the expected financial forecast. Those who need assistance don’t want to hear multiple reasons why you won’t answer their call for help, they just need someone to say “Yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.