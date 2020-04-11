They came from far away and made this land their own. They adjusted to the harsh conditions and raised families. Some left. Some died. Some thrived. Generations followed generations.
The population waxed and waned, depending on the circumstances. Good years led to larger concentrations. Bad years thinned out the numbers. Boom-and-bust cycles became the norm in the West. Most learned to live with it, if they even noticed it, as they persevered.
The number of inhabitants continues to fluctuate, though it has steadily risen in recent years with local growth and outside additions. Now concerns about the demand for resources has local officials and residents concerned that the current status quo cannot continue. It’s time for a roundup.
Wild horses are defined as unbranded, unclaimed, free-roaming horses found on public lands in the United States, according to federal law. These feral animals are not native, but they’ve become part of the environment like the wild animals that came before them and the grazing livestock that followed.
The government helps manage the herds, because overpopulation and mass starvation result without intervention. The Bureau of Land Management oversees wild horses and burros in 177 herd management areas (HMAs) across 26.9 million acres of public lands. Currently the BLM is accepting comments on its latest local management plan through April 30.
Officials stress that public comments shouldn’t be seen as a vote where the most popular course of action will be taken. Nevertheless, since all Americans are co-owners of public land, so we all have a chance to make our opinions known.
Under the BLM’s preferred plan, all checkerboard land would be removed from the herd management areas and would revert to herd area status and be managed for zero wild horses.
This means all wild horses would be removed from the White Mountain, Great Divide Basin and Salt Wells Creek herd areas; and a portion of Adobe Town would be the only area to include an HMA — a reduction of nearly three-fourths of the horses in those four areas. This would include removing all horses found in the Wild Horse Scenic Loop area.
Instead of continuing to manage most of the historical herds, the BLM would like to eliminate them. We note the animals would be relocated to other facilities and/or states, so the horses would live, the herds will run no more and steps will be taken so others won’t form in their place.
Other proposed options include taking no new action, meaning management would continue under the same guidelines and methods as in the past; maintaining the same number of animals while adjusting HMA boundaries to exclude most checkerboard lands; or removing all of the wild horses from the planning areas. Each alternative comes with its own set of pros and cons, though some are more extreme than others.
We understand some government involvement is required. You can’t have a sit-down talk with a mustang and ask it only roam within designated areas or sire fewer foals when vegetation is sparse. Instead, a combination of roundups, birth control and sterilization has been used to keep herds at healthy levels – for the sake of the wild horses, neighboring wildlife and the land itself.
With the government looking to make a change in how it handled wild horse herds, we hope the public does its part by commenting on the options. It would be regrettable if a monumental shift is proposed and there’s not a proportional amount of input from the public.
Now is the time to share personal opinions on how horses are managed in southwest Wyoming and how many acres and resources are dedicated to the animals. Depending on what direction the government goes with, this may be the final chance for people to influence this many animals.
The comment period on the draft analysis continues until Thursday, April 30. The 170-page document outlining the draft resource management plan amendment and environmental impact statement for wild horse management in the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices is available at https://go.usa.gov/xdDV3. People can leave comments at the same site.
Officials note they want arguments to support opinions. Instead of saying “I like X proposal” or “I don’t like X,” add details and be specific. Share your productive reasoning, justification or supporting data. Making a comment on this important decision should merit more time and consideration.
We expect wild horses to run free in Wyoming no matter what alternative is selected. However, their number and range will be determined by public input and the government’s reaction. We encourage people to share their informed decisions; and if necessary, to become informed and then share your conclusions.
These animals are part of our heritage, so it’s our responsibility to make sure they’re managed in the way we think is the best. That’s a tradition that should continue as long as wild horses traverse these lands.
