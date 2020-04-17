Having good grammar could drastically improve your life — and learning it from “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life” could drastically improve your mood.
This new book from Curtis Honeycutt claims that “by elevating your grammar, you can elevate your status in life. This applies to your social life, work life, love life, and every other aspect of your life.” Whether or not some of Curtis’s grandest claims of grammar’s power come true for you, he makes compelling arguments for the benefits of good grammar. More importantly, he presents a wide variety of grammar rules in a way that’s easy to understand throughout a book that is genuinely funny.
No matter what your current relationship with grammar is, “Good Grammar” has something for you. For those who struggle with grammar, this book gives simple, easy to remember explanations of some of the most confusing and often-messed-up rules. And even for the “word nerds,” as Curtis calls them, there’s plenty to learn. I tend to think my grammar skills are better than average, but there were still things in this book that surprised me, as well as new and helpful ways to remember some of the trickiest rules that I admittedly struggle with. Other lessons in this book are fun because they explain weird quirks of the English language that we usually follow correctly without actually knowing why we do them.
Even as a self-proclaimed “word nerd,” I honestly wouldn’t have expected to actually enjoy reading a book that teaches grammar rules. That concept sounds dry, boring, and tedious. But “Good Grammar” is not that book.
Maybe it’s because he referenced both Lemony Snicket and “Lord of the Rings” in the first few sentences, but Curtis won me over pretty quickly. I frequently had a smile on my face and actually laughed out loud several times as I read. Curtis’s style of humor is spot on for me, which may have to do with the fact that we’re both nerdy millennials. The whole book is full of self-deprecating humor, puns, and references to things like “Star Wars” and “The Office.” Whether or not everyone is as completely in tune with the humor as I was, I think almost anyone would admit that this book is a quick, easy, entertaining read that makes grammar accessible and not just boring or confusing.
Another reason “Good Grammar” is a refreshing new take on the subject is that Curtis is open to the flexibility and evolution of language. He’s not going to slap you over the head with a dictionary and berate you for ever uttering the travesty of a word “adulting.” (He actually has a whole section on the word “adulting,” and an explanation of the difference between “travesty” and “tragedy.”) Instead, he explores the ways rules are changing and adapting, and does a good job of giving guidelines on when some grammar may not be the best for professional writing, but is otherwise fine to use in certain contexts. And Curtis admits, more than once, that English is absurdly weird and confusing, which I appreciated.
One of the only aspects of the book I wasn’t sold on right away was the organization. It’s divided into several main sections that are split up into lots of little sections. But the more I read, the more I realized that this system works. The big sections give different angles on how grammar can improve areas of your life (social life, work life, etc.) that keep the book flowing and diverse, and the little sections are for each different grammar topic. At first I thought it might be hard to find a specific grammar rule you wanted to review, but then I discovered the index in the back. And since the index makes it just as easy to look up “Hobbits” and “Hamilton (musical)” as “hyphens” and “homophones,” I can’t complain.
Whether you want to improve your grammar (and, by extension, your whole life) or you just want a good laugh, “Good Grammar” is the perfect book. It would make a great gift for graduates, millennials who appreciate a good reference, writers and English teachers who want to know that someone else understands the struggles, or just about anyone else who speaks English.
“Good Grammar” is helpful and hilarious, is available for pre-order now through thecountybooks.com or Amazon, and will officially be released on May 1. Curtis Honecutt also writes the column “Grammar Guy,” which will be shared on rocketminer.com soon, and you can follow him at curtishoneycutt.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket Miner and can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @hannahromero131.
