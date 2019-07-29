Dear Editor,
We applaud Madhu Anderson and Eve Waggoner for raising concerns about the use of a gas chamber to kill animals at the Sweetwater County Animal Shelter as described in the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner on July 19, 2019. Wise beyond their years, this new generation is addressing issues too long ignored. It is distressing that communities in Wyoming still use this archaic method for killing animals who are already disadvantaged and vulnerable. This behavior, against the law in most states, is still condoned in Sweetwater County. Why? We encourage the community to support Ms. Anderson and Ms. Waggoner’s goal of transitioning away from the use of a gas chamber.
National Welfare Organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States, Animal Legal Defense Fund, and Best Friends believe euthanizing shelter animals by carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide is inhumane, prolonged and painful. That is why euthanasia by injection of approved drugs is recommended.
We applaud the free spay and neuter program in Sweetwater County. The Trap Neuter Release (TNR) program available in some counties should be a model for all counties in Wyoming to reduce the excess population of cats. Those are proven and excellent strategies to decrease the number of feral animals and unwanted pets. The end goal is elimination of euthanasia for our companion friends.
Sylvia Bagdonas, Kathy Curtis, Susanne Luhr and Patricia McDaniel
